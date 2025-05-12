It’s still Digong as Davao mayor based on partial results

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Despite not being able to campaign as he is detained in The Hague, former President Rodrigo Duterte is bound to reclaim the city mayor post based on partial and unofficial results of the local election.

It’s also a Duterte sweep, as two Duterte sons and two grandsons are leading in their respective positions.

The partial results sourced from the Comelec Media Server as of May 12, 11:30 pm showed Rodrigo Duterte leading by a wide margin as he garnered 635,948 votes, way ahead of his rival, former First District Representative Karlo Nograles who garnered 78,417 votes.

His son, incumbent Mayor Sebastian “Baste”, is also ahead in the vice mayoralty position with 625,081 votes against rival Councilor Bernie Al-ag who garnered 76,515 votes.

Duterte’s other son, Paolo ‘Pulong’ wins his re-election bid as first district congressman with 195,336 votes, beating out Karlo’s sister Margarita ‘Migs’ Nograles who garnered 47,314 votes. Independent candidate Victoria ‘Mags’ Maglana, who challenged Pulong in 2022, got 3,207 votes.

Pulong’s two sons are also set to win. Omar, current barangay chair of Buhangin, is leading in the second district congressional race against Councilor Javi Garcia Campos and will likely wrest the district away from the local Garcia dynasty, which has secured the position for nearly 30 years.



His other son, Rodrigo ‘Rigo’ III, is leading the city council race in his first try in Davao politics.

In the city council, Duterte’s local party Hugpong, sweeps all 24 seats. Even in the third district, his ally incumbent Congressman Isidro Ungab is ahead of the race.

But all eyes are on Rodrigo, who served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, another three terms from 2001 to 2010, and then in 2013 before being elected President in 2016.

His victory is seen as a result of his arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) where he faces charges of crimes against humanity for leading the war on drugs campaign that has killed thousands without due process. On his 80th birthday, supporters staged a huge rally that drew nearly a hundred thousand people, indicating the Dabawenyos’ reverence for Duterte’s politics.



His detention in The Hague poses a challenge as to how he will take his oath and serve as mayor for the eighth time. ICC regulations prohibit visitations to their detainees except for immediate family and his legal counsel.

The Commission on Election (Comelec) said in the event of his continued detention, the proclaimed vice mayor will resume his position, which is most likely Baste Duterte. It will still be a Duterte in the city’s top post.

The next few days will determine how the Comelec will rule on this matter. (davaotoday.com)