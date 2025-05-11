Bayan Muna not disqualified, as Comelec slams fake news

Photo from Bayan Muna Partylist’s Facebook page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) says Bayan Muna Party-list is not disqualified as it criticizes those behind the disinformation, which constitutes an election offense.

Social media was filled with posts claiming that Comelec has disqualified the progressive party-list, including an alleged statement that states the basis for the disqualification is due to Bayan Muna’s alleged communist links.

“The press statement is FAKE NEWS….There is no resolution from the Commission on En Banc that disqualified Bayan Muna Party-List in this election, as they are still officially in the list of the party-list groups that people can vote for this Monday (May 12, 2025),” the Comelec said in a statement written in Filipino Saturday.

Bayan Muna, which has topped the party-list elections since 2001, lost in 2022, which they blamed on massive disinformation and red-tagging, with former President Rodrigo Duterte unleashing attacks that its party-list representatives are communist leaders.

The party-list has authored 22 major laws in its 21 years of service in the House of Representatives, including tax exemptions for minimum wage earners, free mobile text alerts on monitoring calamities, and laws ensuring mental health care, public health, and nutrition.

Bayan Muna’s second nominee, former Rep. Atty. Carlos Zarate urged voters not to believe in the fake news and alleged that the disinformation campaign comes from the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“There is no pending disqualification case filed against Bayan Muna. Bayan Muna is legit. Don’t believe the fake news from the NTF-ELCAC and its camp,” Zarate said on his Facebook account.

Aside from Comelec, the news company Philippine Daily Inquirer also slammed disinformation using their name that also claimed the party-list was suspended.

Comelec said such disinformation is an election offense under the Omnibus Election Code Section 26.

“This style of imitating documents allegedly coming from government agencies is a direct and flagrant violation of the right of every Filipino to correct information, especially in this election period,” Comelec said. (davaotoday.com)