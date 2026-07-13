Kabataan Partylist gives Marcos Jr. failing grade on youth concerns ahead of SONA

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – With only two years remaining in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term, Kabataan Partylist urged the administration to prioritize the worsening state of education, employment and living conditions facing Filipino youth ahead of the President’s fifth State of the Nation Address.

The partylist’s national spokesperson, lawyer Renee Co, said the “state of the youth” is marked by an inaccessible education system, lack of decent jobs and rising living costs that continue to push young Filipinos deeper into hardship.

“The suffering of Filipino youth needs to be prioritized… What is President Marcos Jr.’s answer to the rotten education system? What is President Marcos Jr.’s answer to unsustainable wages and unemployment here in the Philippines?” Co asked.

She stressed that despite the government’s free tuition program, education remains financially inaccessible.

Co added, “Many still drop out even though it’s supposed to be free, at least the matriculation fee. The services are not felt, or the facilities that should be provided for continuous education.”

She also said difficulties continue even after graduation, as many young Filipinos struggle to find stable work.

“Most of the employment opportunities here in the Philippines, if not contractual, are in the informal economy. If, in the formal economy, wages are very low… There are various youths and Filipino citizens struggling hard to find jobs,” she said.

‘Failing grade’ for Marcos Jr.’s administration

Co gave the Marcos administration a “failing grade” on youth concerns, saying government policies have not produced tangible improvements in education and employment.

“Just two years before Marcos Jr.’s term ends, we haven’t seen any change for the benefit of youth in the policies he passed,” she said.

Co also described the K to 12 program as a “broken promise,” arguing that generations of students spent two additional years in school under the promise of improved employment prospects.

The criticism comes as the Department of Education (DepEd) this school year began nationwide implementation of the Strengthened Senior High School curriculum for Grade 11, streamlining the previous four-track structure into two tracks and reducing core subjects from 15 to five.

Ahead of the SONA and the 2027 budget deliberations, Co urged the administration to prioritize education, employment, and basic social services.

“There’s a historic 4% allocation for education. It’s disappointing it only happened because the DPWH budget needed overhaul,” she said.

The increase in education’s share came after lawmakers reallocated portions of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) budget amid scrutiny of flood control spending.

She also called on Congress to pass long-pending wage increase measures and strengthen domestic industries to create stable employment.

“If the Marcos Jr. administration were truly serious, the Makabayan bloc has proposed many bills… We expect this to be discussed. It will be passed after the SONA and heading to budget deliberations this 2027.”(davaotoday.com)