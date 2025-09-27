KMU slams surveillance after Sept 21 rally

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno Southern Mindanao (KMU-SMR) slammed the surveillance activities outside its office that happened the day after the September 21 protest action.

In the social media alert, the group said their staff saw a person aboard an XRM motorcycle taking pictures through his phone of their office at around 9 a.m. on Monday, September 22. Five minutes later, they also saw another person walking past their office while taking pictures of the office premises.

“We in KMU Southern Mindanao express our grave concern over this incident of surveillance, a day after the September 21 nationwide anti-corruption protests. We believe this is part of the sustained, state-sponsored efforts to surveil and intimidate trade unions, progressive organizations, and concerned citizens fighting for social justice and against corruption. We urge our members and the public to be vigilant and to denounce all forms of intimidation and attacks on rights,” the group said.

The surveillance comes a month after the group called-out the red-tagging and harassment of its organizers by Task Force Davao and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), who intimidated their members to surrender after profiling them as rebels.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN-SMR) lead secretariat Rauf Sissay said these incidents may create a “chilling effect” on union members and activists who are fighting corruption and demanding their democratic rights.

“Apan, dili kini mamahimong rason para moundang sa paglihok ang KMU ug ang kalihukang pamuo. Dili krimen ang unyonismo. Dili terorismo ang aktibismo (But this should not be a reason for KMU or the labor movement to stop. Unionism is not a crime, activism is not terrorism),” said Sissay.(davaotoday.com)