Ateneo de Davao Students Walkout, Join Nationwide Calls Against Corruption

Students and faculty of the Ateneo de Davao University staged a walkout today, September 23, as part of the continuing protests nationwide against corruption. The walkout assembled in the campus grounds before proceeding to Roxas Avenue. Catholic schools under CEAP have launched statements and activities in their respective campuses to denounce systemic corruption and repression that have plagued the country. | Wendyl Geronimo(davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Students, faculty and staff of Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) staged a coordinated walkout on Tuesday, demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in multibillion peso flood control projects and reaffirming their commitment to press freedom and historical memory fifty three years after the declaration of Martial Law.

The demonstration began at approximately 2p.m. in the university’s Sunken Garden, where participants assembled with placards bearing the slogan “Ikulong ang kurakot” (“Lock Up the Corrupt”). The crowd then marched along Roxas Avenue, chanting the refrain and calling for transparency in public works.

University President Fr. Karel San Juan voiced institutional support, describing the protest as ““a stand for integrity and good governance.” Atty.Romeo Cabarde of the Ateneo Public Legal Assistance Center emphasized that the action was “more than symbolic; it is a defense of ordinary Filipinos who are robbed blind by corruption.”

Elliot Dimasuhid, editor-in-chief of Atenews, linked the current scandal to the legacy of Martial Law. Citing official records that document 11,103 victims of human rights violations between 1972 and 1986—including 2,326 killings and enforced disappearances—he warned that “the dark legacy of Martial Law remains visible: entrenched corruption, impunity, and disregard for human rights.” Dimasuhid noted that from 2022 to 2025, 177 attacks on the media were recorded nationally, while campus journalists reported 206 violations ranging from censorship to surveillance.

“The press was a lifeline during Martial Law, exposing atrocities despite lethal threats,” Dimasuhid added. “Today, the campus press must continue that tradition of alternative journalism, refusing false neutrality and amplifying the stories that mainstream outlets ignore. To write is already to choose.”

The AdDU walkout followed a broader mobilization on September 21, when a coalition of academics, youth groups, Martial Law survivors, teachers, clergy and civil society organizations gathered at Davao City’s Orcullo Park to mark the 53rd anniversary of Martial Law. Organized by Citizens’ Rage Against Corruption (CRAC), the rally highlighted public frustration over alleged anomalies in flood control contracts and other local corruption cases.

Demonstrators displayed placards and streamers with messages such as “Marcos Korap,” “Budget for Education, Not for Corruption,” “Silence Is Complicity,” and “Pondo ng Bayan Gusto, Accountability Ayaw.” Large tarpaulins featuring President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Speaker Martin Romualdez underscored accusations of systemic graft.

Vladimer Quetua, chairperson of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines, warned that corruption “directly robs educators and students of a better future,” urging citizens not to allow tax revenues to be squandered. Mags Maglana, convener of Konsensya Dabaw, traced contemporary graft to the crony capitalism instituted under Martial Law, calling out perceived double standards in Davao’s local governance.

The rally concluded with participants raising their fists in unison while singing “Di ’Nyo ba Naririnig?”—the Filipino rendition of “Do You Hear the People Sing ” from Les Misérables—as a symbolic call for unity and resistance.

Parallel protests erupted across Mindanao. In Cagayan de Oro, clergy from the Promotion of Church People’s Response–Northern Mindanao Region (PCPR-NMR) marched alongside progressive groups to the Press Freedom Monument, demanding accountability. In Marawi, students from Mindanao State University-Main Campus staged a peace rally that invoked the memory of Martial Law victims.

The demonstrations gained additional momentum as the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee opened investigations into alleged kickbacks in infrastructure projects. Within days of the September 21 mobilizations, former Bulacan district engineer Henry “Boss Henry” Alcantara submitted an affidavit alleging “insertions” and commissions involving lawmakers such as Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen.Jinggoy Estrada and former Senator Bong Revilla. The Department of Justice confirmed receipt of the affidavit, and the National Bureau of Investigation, Anti-Money Laundering Council and National Prosecution Service have begun reviewing the claims. Villanueva welcomed the probe; Estrada labeled the allegations politically motivated.

Students and activists said the Senate revelations reinforced the urgency of their demands. They pledged to sustain campus walkouts and mass actions until comprehensive accountability and systemic reforms are achieved.(davaotoday.com)