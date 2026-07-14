NBI testimony: Duterte’s threat to Marcos Jr. ‘serious and real’

NBI WITNESS. National Bureau of Investigation Senior Agent Atty. Jeremy Lotoc testifies during the fourth day of the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte on July 13. (PHILIPPINE NEWS AGENCY Photo)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The second week of the impeachment trial continues its focus on probing the death threats hurled by Vice President Sara Duterte against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Senior Agent Atty. Jeremy Lotoc of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the House prosecution’s second witness, described the threats as “serious and real” on the trial’s fourth day, Monday, July 13.

Lotoc, who headed the NBI Cybercrime Division, was tasked to investigate threats against the vice president uttered during an online press conference on Nov. 23, 2024. His agent, John Mark Calilung, recorded the video and testified before the Senate impeachment trial last week that the video was authenticated.

During examination at the trial, Lotoc said the vice president’s own words showed she intended to attack Marcos Jr., his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The video clip of Duterte’s threat was replayed as the NBI agent pointed out that the vice president hurled invectives seven times, venting anger at her former Uniteam tandem.

“Basically it’s indicative of intent, that the utterances…by the Vice President… really show serious, actual and real threat,” Lotoc said.

Lotoc also said the threat could have “triggered” her followers or other groups to take advantage and sow disorder by harming the president and blaming Duterte.

“Other groups or individuals could take advantage of that … .God forbid something happens,” he said in Filipino.

When Senator Risa Hontiveros asked if the statement constituted freedom of expression, Lotoc said free speech only safeguards lawful expression.

“Imagine the anarchy and disorder it would bring to our country,” he warned.

Real threat against the VP?

Senator Raffy Tulfo asked Lotoc whether investigators had probed the alleged threat against Duterte that prompted her own threat in response.

Tulfo mentioned “Oplan Romanov,” which a reporter identified as “Princess Maui” raised during the online conference, prompting Duterte to respond that she had hired an assassin to kill the president if anything happened to her.

Lotoc said the NBI could not validate the threats claimed by Duterte.

Investigators invited Duterte in December 2024 to substantiate her claims, but only her lawyer appeared, delivering a letter explaining why she could not attend.

Lotoc said the NBI conducted its own open-source investigation but found no evidence of threats against the vice president.

Duterte’s defense lawyer, Mark Vinluan, said they will present witnesses to prove that “Oplan Romanov” exists.

Defense focus: technicalities

Vinluan grilled Lotoc on their documentation of the investigation, alleging the dates had been altered.

Vinluan questioned the discrepancy in the date on the NBI’s Investigation Data Form, pointing out the DOJ’s “received” stamp appeared to have changed from Feb. 12, 2025 to Jan. 30, 2025. The form recommended charging three counts of grave threats – one for each person threatened by Duterte – and one count of inciting to sedition.

Lotoc said the Department of Justice (DOJ) returned the complaint, requesting additional evidence and affidavits to substantiate the recommendations.

Senator Imee Marcos also noted discrepancy in a subpoena to a media personality dated Nov. 6, ahead of the Nov. 23 online presscon. Lotoc said this could have been a typographical error.

Vinluan argued that the NBI takes orders from the president, suggesting bias.

Hontiveros questioned Lotoc whether the discrepancies changed the substance of their allegations against the vice president. Lotoc said they did not. (davaotoday.com)