When Romanov fell 

For nearly a week, the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte seemed trapped in a maze of technicalities. Every typographical error became a battlefield. Every procedural defect threatened to eclipse the larger constitutional issue. The Senate appeared to be debating paperwork while the question that brought the nation to the impeachment court waited outside the chamber.

Day Five changed that.

At last, the proceedings began to revolve around what should have been the trial’s central inquiry from the very beginning: the Vice President’s own words, the circumstances under which they were uttered, and whether those words breached the public trust that the Constitution demands of one of the nation’s highest officials.

Ironically, the shift came through an issue the defense itself had repeatedly invoked—”Operation Romanov.”

For months, the supposed operation was presented as evidence that an assassination plot against Vice President Duterte existed, providing context for her controversial public statements.

Yet under cross-examination, NBI Regional Director Jeremy Lotoc painted a different picture. He traced the “Romanov” reference to an earlier speech by Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte, whose historical allusion made during a rally, according to the NBI, referred not to the Vice President but to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the First Family. The online allegations that supposedly supported an assassination threat likewise crumbled after investigators found them unverified and unreliable.

The testimony did not end the debate. Senator Panfilo Lacson correctly pointed out that the NBI omitted Mayor Duterte’s speech from its report, exposing a gap that the defense immediately seized upon. Imperfect investigations deserve scrutiny, especially in cases carrying constitutional consequences. But scrutiny is not the same as exoneration. An omission in an investigative report does not automatically erase authenticated evidence already before the court.

That exchange revealed how the battlefield has shifted.

The authenticity of the videos is no longer seriously in dispute. The prosecution has largely succeeded in establishing the digital chain of custody. Unable to dismantle the recordings themselves, the defense has understandably redirected its fire toward the investigation—its omissions, clerical lapses, alleged bias and perceived incompleteness. It is a familiar courtroom strategy: when the evidence proves difficult to overcome, challenge the process that produced it.

The prosecution, meanwhile, has remained disciplined. Rather than allowing the hearings to drift into wider political controversies, it has consistently returned to the authenticated recordings, forensic findings and documentary evidence supporting the Articles of Impeachment. Its theory remains straightforward: the case ultimately rests not on speculation but on what the Vice President publicly said and what those statements signify under the Constitution.

Perhaps the most telling development occurred not at the witness stand but in the changing mood of the Senate itself. More senator-judges appeared less interested in proofreading investigative reports than in confronting the constitutional questions that impeachment was designed to answer. Their inquiries increasingly centered on intent, context, consequence and the demands of public office rather than on commas and clerical mistakes.

That is a healthy development. Impeachment was never meant to become an exercise in copyediting. It exists because the Constitution recognizes that certain acts by high public officials transcend ordinary legal disputes and strike at the people’s confidence in government itself.

The House prosecution’s decision to drop Vice President Duterte’s chief of staff, Atty. Zuleika Lopez, from its witness lineup underscored that strategy. Instead of gambling on a potentially hostile witness and inviting another round of procedural wrangling, the prosecution chose to let authenticated documents, forensic evidence and financial records carry its case. It was a calculated move that reflected a simple proposition: the evidence should speak louder than courtroom drama.

By the close of Day Five, the two camps were arguing different cases. The prosecution continued to ask whether the Vice President’s conduct, viewed in its full context, amounted to a betrayal of public trust. The defense focused on whether flaws in the investigation were substantial enough to cast doubt on the government’s conclusions. Both are legitimate legal strategies. But only one addresses the constitutional question the Senate was convened to answer.

That distinction matters.

Impeachment is not a criminal prosecution where perfection is demanded in every affidavit or investigative report. Neither is it a contest to reward the lawyer who discovers the most typographical errors. The Constitution entrusts the Senate with a broader responsibility: to determine whether a public official has remained worthy of the extraordinary trust reposed in her office. Public trust—not procedural perfection—is the constitutional yardstick.

Viewed from that lens, Day Five may prove to be the quiet turning point of the trial. Not because it delivered a dramatic knockout blow, but because the impeachment court finally began to emerge from the procedural underbrush and recover sight of the constitutional forest. The debates are slowly returning to where they have always belonged: the Vice President’s own statements, their context, their consequences, and the standards of accountability expected from one entrusted with the nation’s second-highest office.

The Romanovs were remembered because a dynasty failed to read the signs of history.

“Operation Romanov” may yet be remembered for a different reason—not because it rescued a political narrative, but because it inadvertently redirected the impeachment court to the one narrative that ultimately matters. Beyond the objections, the omissions and the procedural skirmishes lies the Constitution’s enduring question: has the people’s trust been honored or betrayed?

That is the verdict history will remember long after the arguments over commas and clerical errors have faded into the footnotes. (davaotoday.com)