P33 million in relief goods distributed to 126,000 after Mindanao quake

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has distributed relief goods worth over ?33 million to approximately 126,000 individuals affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao on June 8.

Lawyer Hazel Annelou Cirunay, focal person for disaster response operations at DSWD-XI, confirmed that the aid including food packs, tents, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat meals reached most families in Davao Occidental where several barangays have been isolated due to impassable roads blocked by landslide debris.

Cirunay, speaking at “Habi at Kape” forum on Wednesday, June 17, said DSWD XI extended its assistance to hospitals treating injured residents, including medical evacuations from Sarangani to Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City, and financial aid for medical needs.

The agency confirmed 11 deaths, 16 missing persons, and 78 injured individuals in the region, though officials stressed that figures remain temporary due to communication blackouts and limited access to remote municipalities.

Casualty numbers could rise as reports trickle in.

To reach isolated barangays, particularly in Jose Abad Santos, government assets air and sea assets were maximized, with relief teams delivering food and non-food items via helicopter. Transportation was cited as the biggest challenge during the first 72 hours of the response.

Despite sufficient supplies, damaged roads have hindered delivery efforts. DSWD XI appealed for additional dump trucks to help clear access routes, noting that even heavy trucks cannot pass through severely affected areas.

Meanwhile, the agency reported rolling out emergency cash transfers to more than 100,000 disaster-affected families in the Davao Region.

“We believe in the data submitted by the concerned local government units (LGUs). That is our primary consideration. Then we conduct our own assessment of the beneficiaries endorsed to DSWD,” Cirunay said.

She emphasized that beneficiaries are certified by LGUs and further assessed by DSWD to ensure aid reaches only those directly affected.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian assured the public that DSWD will continue providing food, non-food items, and early recovery support.

The agency is coordinating with other clusters, including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for infrastructure and partner agencies for livelihood programs, to bridge the gap between immediate relief and long-term recovery. – Omerahh H. Usman / Mindanao State University Marawi Intern