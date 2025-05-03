Pulong Duterte faces physical injuries and threat complaints

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City First District Representative Paolo ‘Pulong’ Duterte is facing a complaint at the Department of Justice (DOJ) for allegedly assaulting and threatening a businessman inside a restaurant.

The complaint was filed by 37-year-old Kristone John Patria, a businessman and resident of Sasa, who claimed that Duterte headbutted him and threatened him after an incident in the wee hours of February 23 at Hearsay Gastropub Bar in Obrero, Davao City.

The congressman is facing a complaint of violation of the Revised Penal Code for physical injuries (article 265) and grave threats (article 282).

Patria said he met Duterte last year through a common friend.

A video circulating on social media also came out on May 2, showing Duterte holding a sharp object while threatening and headbutting a person. The video, believed to be CCTV footage, had a date stamp of February 23, 2025. Police are still verifying this video.

Reports said that the DOJ prosecutors will have to decide whether to proceed with a preliminary investigation and may issue a subpoena to Duterte about the complaint.

A court conviction in this case may lead to imprisonment from one to six months and a fine of up to P100,000.

The media is still waiting for a statement from Congressman Duterte.

Duterte, son of former President Rodrigo Duterte, is also facing complaints of drug smuggling filed by former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on his involvement with brother-in-law Atty. Mans Carpio on the shipment of P6.4 billion worth of shabu.

Duterte is seeking reelection as Davao City’s First District representative, which is one week away. He is challenged by PBA Party-list Representative Migs Nograles, who is looking to wrest back the first district long held by her family, and also by development worker and independent candidate Mags Maglana. (davaotoday.com)