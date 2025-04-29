Makabayan not endorsing Duterte or Nograles in Davao

Members of Makabayan Coalition and allied groups in Davao region gathered for the Makabayang Koalisyon ng Mamamayan Southern Mindanao Assembly in Davao City on February 22, 2025. (Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The progressive political coalition Makabayang Koalisyon ng Mamamayan (Makabayan) in Davao announced that they are not endorsing any mayoralty candidate in the city for the May 12 election.

Makabayan, which is composed of progressive party-list groups Bayan Muna, Gabriela, Kabataan, ACT Teachers, and Anakpawis, released a statement after the Facebook page Mindanao Lens wrote an article last week with the headline “Progressive groups back Karlo Nograles for Mayor.”

Their statement said that “Makabayan Davao chapter has not endorsed and supported, and will not endorse and support, any candidate for mayor in Davao City”.

Davao City’s mayoralty aspirants include former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently in detention at the International Criminal Court in The Hague for crimes against humanity; Karlo Nograles, a former first district representative who served as a member of Duterte’s cabinet; preacher Bishop Rod Cubos, who became known for his anti-vaccine sermons during the COVID-19 pandemic; Jonathan Julaine; and Joselito Tan.

Makabayan coordinator Rauf Sissay explained that “none of the candidates have committed to supporting Makabayan’s pro-people agenda,”

“Ang among ginahuptan nga agenda kay ang pagduso sa economic nga kaayohan ug democratic rights sa katawhan apil na diha ang pag-asdang sa nasudnong demokrasya and so far, sa mga nanagan karon nga mayoral candidates dire sa Davao, wala sa ilaha ang nakameet sa among plataporma (The agenda we are pushing is to assert the people’s economic and democratic rights, along with national democracy, and so far, of the mayoral canddiates in Davao, none of them have meet our platform),” Sissay added.

Not endorsing Duterte

Sissay clarified that Makabayan is not supporting Duterte’s mayoral bid despite their long-standing political ties in the past when the latter was mayor in Davao City.

Despite Duterte’s strong following in the city, the Makabayan bloc will not endorse him in this election as the coalition cited “his long list of anti-people policies” during his presidency.

“The previous Duterte administration unleashed its fascist and repressive policies against the people and against the progressive movement. And at this time, (we call for accountability of both the Duterte and Marcos Jr. administration for their abuses and human rights violations against the people),” Sissay said.

Sissay said members of Makabayan and other activists in Davao Region have experienced red-tagging and other forms of human rights violations under Duterte’s administration — a “non-negotiable matter” this election. The group pointed out that since Duterte signed Executive Order 70 in 2018 establishing the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), progressive individuals and groups came under attack.

“We leave it to the Dabawenyos to choose the candidate they believe is most fit to lead. (Our) statement is issued for the guidance of our members, allied progressive mass organizations, and the voting public,” Makabayan said.

The Makabayan coalition is engaging the public to vote for their party-lists and their 11-member senatorial slate, including ACT Teachers’ Representative France Castro, Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlyn Brosas, former Bayan Muna Rep.Teddy Casiño, former NAPC Chair and Gabriela Rep. Liza Maza, KMU leader Jerome Adonis, health worker Alyn Andamo, farmer leader Danilo Ramos, fisherfolk leader Ronel Arambulo, urban poor activist Mimi Doringo, jeepney driver Mody Floranda, and Moro peace advocate Amirah Ali Lidasan. (davaotoday.com)