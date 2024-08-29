Rights advocates explain human rights issue in the KOJC standoff

DAVAO CITY,Philippines – “Police brutality” and “excessive force” are allegations thrown by followers and supporters of Apollo Quiboloy against the police force during their standoff in the past days in the ongoing search operation for the preacher believed to be hiding in his Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound.

These allegations have made their way to social media, as followers questioned why Davao’s human rights advocates are silent and absent in this matter.

Pro-Duterte blogger Krizette Laureta Chu amplified the claims by KOJC of food blockade.

The PNP Region XI have denied the allegations from KOJC and said they are conducting their operations with respect of the rights of KOJC members

Human rights groups such as Karapatan and other progressive groups are known to take to the streets when issues of human rights violations – usually police brutality or militarization of communities – have been reported against marginalized groups

But three rights advocates in Davao City, including two lawyers, explained the case of KOJC is different.

Human rights explained

Dr. Jean Lindo, feminist-environmentalist and spokesperson of Gabriela Davao, posted her explanation.

“In (human rights), you defend the powerless, the voiceless, the excluded, the deprived, the poor, the oppressed, the exploited, the dispossessed, and those who suffer from the system,” she said.

“It is out of context to blame the absence of ordinary citizens who defend the rights of the powerful in the case of KOJC. Why look for us? There are government agencies that are in the best position to help,”Lindo added.

Quiboloy, who is facing charges of human trafficking, child and sexual abuse related to his ministry, is linked to the influential Duterte family, and has been approached by politicians to seek votes during elections.

In another post, Lindo shared the news report of Lumad students and teachers being dragged out of Lumad schools and arrested on cases of human trafficking that was later junked in court.

Quiboloy has made statements through his broadcast arm Sonshine Media Network (SMNI) red-tagging progressive groups. His media network also aired broadcast of personalities of the government’s NTF-ELCAC which branded Lumad schools as recruitment grounds for the New People’s Army.

Human rights lawyer Dexter Lopoz also share the same comment with Lindo on selective issues on human rights raised by Quiboloy followers.

The real issue

Lindo said the actual human rights issue are the cases filed by survivors from Quiboloy’s alleged abuses.

“The HR (human rights) issue for me is gender-based violence. He should be thankful they stated “sex with minors” but actually this is statutory rape. Then of course, human trafficking. He should address this in court. I mean these are not trumped-up cases cooked up by PNP. The allegations come from the courageous victim-survivors,” Lindo explained.

Lawyer Romeo Cabarde Jr from Ateneo Public Interest Legal Advocacy said the recourse for Quiboloy that his rights are protected is to show up and face the charges against him in court.

Quiboloy has not been seen in public since the release of the warrants of arrest early this year, and has released an audio statement saying he is hiding in fear of threats to his life and possible extradition to the United States where he faced similar charges against him.

“If Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy truly believes himself to be the Anointed Son of God, it is incumbent upon him to surrender voluntarily…. Once he is arrested, the court will have jurisdiction over him, and the due process of law can proceed accordingly. It is only through this legal process that his rights can be fully protected. Until he submits to lawful authority, any claims of being deprived of due process are unfounded,” Cabarde said.

“Doing so would not only restore peace and order within his kingdom but also demonstrate his commitment to justice and truth,” Cabarde added.

Exploiting the poor

Meanwhile, the progressive Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Southern Mindanao chapter said in this Quiboloy issue, both the Marcos administration and the Dutertes “stand accused in the court of public opinion.”

“Their performative gestures of concern for human rights and justice are nothing but a smokescreen, designed to obscure their own culpability in perpetuating a system of oppression and inequality,” the group said.

“This incident is a stark reminder of how the powerful exploit the vulnerable, manipulating their faith and desperation for personal gain… We reject the false choice between competing oppressors,” the progressive group said as they call on accountability of the Marcoses to dismantle political dynasties and institute political and economic reforms.(davaotoday.com)