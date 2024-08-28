PRO XI continues search for Quiboloy in KOJC despite court order 

DAVAO CITY,Philippines – Apollo Quiboloy and his Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) group thought a court temporary protection order released on Tuesday afternoon would halt the police search and arrest operations.

But the Philippine National Police Regional Office XI (PRO-XI) said the court only ordered the removal of barriers in the compound, and maintained that they will carry on their order to arrest the fugitive preacher.

The Regional Trial Court Branch 15 Davao City granted the protection order filed by Quiboloy’s lawyer Israelito Torreon for KOJC and the Jose Maria College Foundation operated by KOJC, qualifying that the set-up of “barricades, barriers and blockade” by the PRO-XI “hinders religious and academic activities” of KOJC and Jose Maria College.

The court ordered PRO-XI and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to remove the barriers and gave a cease and desist order.

But DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, who administers the PNP, in his statement said the court order was just to remove the barriers but did not order them to leave the premises.

“It is very clear there is no express directive from Davao City RTC Branch 15 ordering the PNP to vacate the KOJC premises or to stop the service of the warrant. Therefore, the PNP will continue to carry out its duty to serve the warrants against Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused, with respect to human rights and the legal process.”

KOJC members thought the court decision was a victory in their protest, erupting in cheers on Tuesday afternoon as Torreon brought the court order and answered interviews.

But Torre said later they have orders to stay and continue with the operation.

The PRO-XI said in a statement that “when law enforcers are directed by court to implement an arrest warrant, they are clothed with legal authority as officers to comply with such order.”

The operation to track Quiboloy in his KOJC compound was on its fourth day when the court order was issued.

Confrontations ensued on the third day of operations Sunday, when police arrested 18 KOJC members who defied orders to leave the highway where they had occupied in protest.

Police also cleared the highway of crane equipment put by the KOJC members.

Media attacked

Journalists have been harassed by KOJC followers doing coverage of the operation, while a television cameraman was injured.

News5 released photos of their cameraman hospitalized with a wounded left leg and a bandaged left hand. The network said the cameraman was standing on the crane to get footage of the protest action when he was shoved down and fell to the ground.

Footages by journalists also showed KOJC members confronting reporters and forcing them away. The reporters were from Mindanews, Newsline Philippines, PTV News and Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Torreon in an interview on Tuesday apologized to media for the incident.

He said the incident was triggered by frustration coming from KOJC members on the extent of the search operations, but also alleged plain-clothes state agents may have entered the protest and provoked the members.

He added that members assumed journalists covering the incident were “biased” and “bayaran” (paid off) against their leader.

Torreon did not mention what actions they will take with regard to the injured cameraman.(davaotoday.com)