DAVAO CITY, Philippines—As June began two weeks ago, a palpable sense of anticipation filled the air. Parents and teachers are seen together, cleaning the school grounds despite the heat of the day. Classrooms look vibrant with the activities of its Brigada Eskwela.

This renewed energy comes as the Department of Education shifts back the school year calendar to the traditional schedule, opening on Monday, June 16, which will welcome around 500,000 students in Davao City enrolled in public and private schools.

While the shift back to June was welcomed positively, other students felt their vacation “wasn’t enough,” as the past school year ended in April. 

However, Raiza Anne, an incoming senior high school student, warmly embraced the early start. “It’s okay for me because it’s an early opportunity for me to learn more and to end early.” This forward-looking perspective sets a hopeful tone for the academic year ahead.

For the coming school students to anticipate potentially “strict teachers,” their underlying hope is for an educator who fosters a school environment where every student can thrive.

Shuave, an incoming grade nine student at the same school, expresses her excitement in looking forward to a year of impactful learning and intellectual growth as she shares the quality of teaching in her school.

“I can say their teaching is okay. Others teach well and are understandable; their teaching is effective,” said Shauve.

Additionally, even those who observed areas for improvement for the quality of education still affirmed the quality of education their school displayed in the past years.

Davao City has notably achieved a high basic literacy rate of 93.5% based on the 2020 Census of Population and Housing and Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS). This figure, showing an improvement from 92.5% in 2015, reflects the foundational success of educational efforts in the city.

Education officials credit the high literacy rate to effective teaching and adaptable learning environments that students in Davao are keenly aware of. It highlights the collective effort needed to ensure that the foundational learning gained in classrooms translates into practical, real-world competencies and sets the stage for continuous skill development as students eagerly look forward to applying their knowledge.

This enthusiasm, however, has a deeper layer of emotion from parents and guardians who quietly shoulder the weight of preparation for the academic year ahead. 

Kristel Jane, a mother of two grade school students, acknowledges the struggle with the ongoing expenses for fare and lunch money. However, she shared the positive change in her routine this year: “Before, I used to worry about where I would leave my child. But now, since both are already studying here, it’s like my mind is at ease.”

Jocelyn, a mother of an incoming grade seven student in Davao National High School, worriedly shared her concern with her child’s performance, “Kuan sa performance, lang gyud niya kay lahi raman jud ang elementary ug high school.”

Despite all the grappling, there are also hopes for resilience, resourcefulness, and strength from the students and parents in this school year. (davaotoday.com)



