Typhoon Tino displaces more than 400,000 in Visayas and Mindanao

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Typhoon Tino left a trail of destruction across Central Visayas and parts of Mindanao early this week, killing at least 204 people and forcing more than 400,000 residents to flee their homes as storm surges, flash floods and violent winds battered communities.

A month’s rainfall fell on Cebu in just hours, while Caraga’s upland zones face risk of landslides.

The death toll has risen to 204 according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Saturday, two days after Tino exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

State of Calamity in Cebu

Cebu City recorded the most number of deaths at 144, followed by Liloan with 36 and Compostela at 31 deaths. There are 109 persons reported missing in three provinces including Cebu, Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental.

Cebu Provincial Governor Pamela Baricuatro placed the entire province under a State of Calamity on November 4, hours after Tino struck the province. The order cited “severe damage to infrastructure, government facilities, private establishments, and residential areas, resulting in loss of lives, injuries, and displacement of communities.”

Widespread flooding swamped the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu City, with floodwaters reaching the second floors of some houses. Local officials said the fatalities were either swept away by chest-deep raging flood waters or being trapped inside their homes. Other victims were felled by collapsed walls or debris and there were cases of electrocution.

The province is still reeling from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck its northern municipalities last September 29 that left 79 dead.

Baricuatro said the flooding in several towns are the “worst in recent memory,” as she questioned the flood-control projects built under the previous provincial administration.

The governor said the priority now is relief and recovery operations, as Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, who visited the province on November 5, called all its units in Cebu province to be mobilized to clear roads and rivers from debris.

Power distributor Visayan Electric Co said it aims to restore 80 percent of power in the province by mid-November after extensive grid tripping. Many parts of the province have complained that power has not been restored.

Sea and air travel were suspended for two days as air and seaports sustained damage that left thousands stranded.

Floods in Caraga

In Caraga region, more than 43,000 families were affected by severe floods with over 23,000 displaced. Dinagat recorded 14 fatalities as coastal barangays were flattened by wind and surge.

Dinagat Governor Nilo Demerey Jr described the destruction in the province as “eerily similar to (Super) Typhoon Odette” in December 21.

Agriculture damage was estimated at ?1.3 billion, while 17 major road sections in Visayas and Mindanao remained impassable due to landslides and flooding.



While recovery is ongoing, the Visayas is bracing for another incoming super typhoon named Uwan coming over the weekend that will also hit Luzon.(davaotoday.com)