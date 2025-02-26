FACT CHECK: Huge pro-Sara rally turns out to be a concert photo

CLAIM: The pro-Duterte social media posted what they claim are aerial photos of the indignation rally held in Mandaue, Cebu last February 22.

The post was shared by social media personalities identified with the Dutertes, including Davao physician Richard and Erik Mata, and Davao-born broadcaster Jay Sonza. The photos depict a capacity crowd in an open venue.

VERDICT: False

WHY IT IS FALSE: The photos turned out to be taken from a Cebu City concert, which was posted in 2024 by Cebu’s radio personality Marvin Bintas. Bintas’ post identified the concert was by the band Planetshakers held at the SM Seaside Cebu grounds on February 23, 2024. His post was widely circulated with close to 1,000 shares.

The pro-Duterte indignation rally reportedly drew 4,000 people according to Cebu Daily News Digital. They showed an aerial photo of the actual rally staged in Pasilong sa Paradise in Mantawi Avenue. The crowd still look sizeable but some shots shown the center stage was barely filled. The rally was held in support of Vice President Sara Duterte who is facing an impeachment trial, and was attended by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Facebook group Philippine Defense Force Forum called out the disinformation spread by falsely labelling the photos.

The recent pro-Duterte rallies have low turnouts, even in Davao City where supporters are numbered only in hundreds.