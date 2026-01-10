US-PH military ties questioned after Venezuela incident

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Military ties between the Philippines and the United States came into question by critics after the US military attack on Venezuela that led to the capture of its president Nicolas Maduro.

The US attack that occurred on January 2 was done on the pretext of capturing Maduro on narcotics charges, according to the US government. But world leaders and various groups criticized US President Trump for using authority over diplomacy on a sovereign nation.

At the crossroads is the US-PH military ties which include the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement) and joint exercises such as Balikatan (Balikatan). The US considers the Philippines as an ally, which has caused tensions especially on the issues of sovereignty and the Philippine standoff with China on the West Philippine Sea.

The policy advisory group, Center for People Empowerment in Governance (Center for People Empowerment in Governance (CenPEG), questioned the US framing of their attack on Venezuela, saying this is part of a long-standing pattern of imperialist intervention. They also noted the prime interest of the US on attacking Venezuela is to take their oil reserves.

“This attack (is) part of a long-standing pattern of imperialist intervention aimed at forcibly imposing regime change and seizing strategic resources, particularly oil and minerals, at the expense of the Venezuelan people’s right to self-determination. This is a continuation of the US empire’s history of bloody military intervention and aggression against other countries. Forever wars,” their statement said.

The Makabayan Coalition, consisting of progressive party-lists in Congress, underscored the two-faced posturing of the US government.

“This military aggression exposes the true face of US foreign policy: beneath the rhetoric of democracy and human rights lies the naked pursuit of resources and geopolitical dominance. Venezuela’s crime in the eyes of Washington is its assertion of national sovereignty and its refusal to allow foreign corporations unfettered access to its natural wealth,” their statement read.

The lawmakers noted the parallels between Venezuela and the Philippines, pointing out how the country has been under US control, “from outright colonial occupation to neocolonial subjugation through unequal treaties, military bases, and economic impositions.”

CenPeg warns that the US assertion of controlling Venezuela and its oil resources will lead to destabilization with effects on the global community.

“History has shown that external military intervention only deepens humanitarian crises, destabilizes regions, and entrenches global inequality,” the think-tank said.

World-wide rich nations have been positioning over control of oil, often leading to disputes. Venezuela has the world’s biggest oil reserves more than Middle East countries, reportedly around 300 billion barrels.

CenPeg and Makabayan urge the Marcos Jr administration to uphold international law in the matter of Venezuela.

The Department of Foreign Affairs issued a brief statement last Monday, expressing “concern over evolving events in Venezuela”.

The South China Morning Post noted that the issue of global security and US ties will be a matter of concern as the Philippines will host this year’s meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“The parallels between Venezuela’s situation and our own are unmistakable. The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), and other military agreements have essentially transformed the Philippines into a forward operating base for US military operations in the Asia-Pacific region. These agreements compromise our sovereignty and drag us into conflicts not of our making, including potential military confrontations with China and other nations,” Makabayan noted.

“We also call on the Philippine government and the international community to uphold the principles of international law, reject militarism and imperial aggression, and work toward peaceful, diplomatic solutions grounded in dialogue, mutual respect, and the welfare of peoples,” said CenPeg

“As peoples’ organizations committed to peace and democratic governance, we reiterate that wars of aggression have no place in a world already burdened by inequality, climate crisis, and widespread human suffering,” the group added.

“The Philippines must not remain silent in the face of this violation of international law and assault on a sovereign nation. Our government must stand on the side of peace, sovereignty, and the right of peoples to self-determination,” Makabayan said.(davaotoday.com)