Working mother from Bukidnon tops Bar exams

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A Mindanawon was one of the top passers in the 2025 Bar exams. Gerilin Ano-os Gascon, a graduate of Bukidnon State University (BukSU), was ranked 14th with a score of 89.79% in the results by the Supreme Court on Wednesday noon, January 7.

Her achievement was praised by her alma mater, in a news release that acknowledged her challenge of balancing work, family and a nerve-wracking exam.

“Becoming one of the country’s top Bar passers wasn’t easy for now-Attorney Gerilin Gascon. Already a Certified Public Accountant, she managed to place 14th in the 2025 Bar Examinations while working a full-time job at Landbank of the Philippines and raising three children,” BukSU’s article said.

The 33-year old Gascon is a working mother of three children and has been employed at the Bukidnon Lending Center of Landbank Malaybalay since 2013.

Gascon credits her support system that helped her go through months of preparation for the exams.

“I managed both the demanding career in finance and the rigorous bar review through my support system. So I have my family, also the College of Law, my office mates, and I really did take a study leave. I availed of a study leave granted by the bank from April 2025 up to the actual bar exam,” the new lawyer said.

She said her youngest son, age nine, motivated her with a simple message, “Mom, dreams do come true when you work hard,” as she prepared for the Bar exams mostly at home.

Gascon said working at a lending company also gave her the opportunity to apply her legal knowledge. As an account officer, she encounters negotiating, documenting and foreclosure of loans.

“Her success is a victory for Mindanao, a pride for BukSU, and a blueprint for every working mother who dares to dream,” the statement from her university said.

BukSU also prepared for the exams, organizing a Bar Exam drill for the first time for its graduates, applying mock exams with coaching sessions led by volunteer alumni mentors, according to their College of Law Dean Opheila Pilar Rubio-Zamora.

Aside from Gascon, 30 other law graduates from BukSU passed the 2025 Bar exams.

When asked what her first goal as a lawyer would be, Gascon said she will strive to help the rural communities.

“Actually, since day one of studying law, I believe that awareness of the law will help improve our community. Because making people aware of their rights and the law will minimize abuses and crimes. Because when a person knows how to assert his or her rights, and when he or she knows that his or her right is being violated, then he or she can avail of legal remedies. So that starts with awareness. So that’s also what I want to do in my own little ways, engage with rural communities and conduct legal sessions or consultations for them.”(davaotoday.com)