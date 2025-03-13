Davao rights advocates call for accountability of Duterte

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—While Davao City officials staged protests on Tuesday over the arrest of former city mayor and former President Rodrigo Duterte, local progressive groups and a candidate voiced support for the call for justice as the former president faces the International Criminal Court in connection with the murders in his war on drugs campaign.

Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain Jr and members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (City Council) held a prayer and lit candles at Rizal Park outside of their building on Tuesday noon, as Duterte was taken into custody by the Philippine National Police.

Quitain, a lawyer, appealed to the Davao public to remain calm on this turn of events, while expressing their frustration over Duterte’s arrest.

“To see things like this happening to him, masakit yan para sa amin (it’s painful for us). It should not be done to him. All he has done is for the future of this country and every Filipino,” the vice mayor told reporters.

Another rally took place after the council’s prayer in the afternoon, led by barangay officials who mobilized some constituents.

Landmark moment

Davao officials and citizens have lauded Duterte for what they see as a leadership that brought peace in the city through his war on drugs campaign. That support has translated into voting the children of Duterte—Sara, Paolo, and Sebastian—into local government positions. Davao citizens are known for their fervent defense of Duterte on social media.

But progressive groups have stood in opposition to the extrajudicial killings and repression that marked Duterte’s leadership. For them, the arrest of Duterte on Tuesday, to face an international court, is a landmark moment.

The Union of People’s Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM), in their statement, highlighted the importance of Duterte’s arrest as a “landmark moment in the fight against impunity.”. Now the former president “must face due process,” which they said was denied to the victims of the war on drugs.

“For years, grieving families, human rights advocates, and concerned citizens have demanded justice for the extrajudicial killings and atrocities perpetrated by Duterte. The ICC’s action validates these demands and reaffirms this: No one—no matter how powerful—is above the law. No political power or position should shield individuals from accountability for mass atrocities,” UPLM stated.

Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity filed by the families of victims of his drug war. The former president pulled out of the ICC as a response in 2019. But the Rome Statute that concerns human rights still applies to the murders that occurred during the time the Philippines was a signatory to this law.

The former president faces charges of leading the war on drugs that has resulted in more than 6,000 killed in police operatives, a procedure that rights advocates point out has a lack of due process. Other rights groups said the killings have reached 30,000, including those committed by vigilantes during his presidency.

Transform and heal

Meanwhile, Victoria ‘Mags’ Maglana, convener of Konsensya Dabaw and a congressional candidate, noted how Davawenyos “are obviously invested in the ongoing developments” but appealed for the rule of law.

“Let this be an opportunity for the rule of law to be observed—even though many victims of the crimes for which Duterte has been charged were not afforded this fundamental recourse,” Maglana said in a statement.

Maglana hopes that the trial can “exact accountability and also transform and heal,” implying the need for victims to seek closure while Duterte supporters need to reflect on the implications of Duterte’s drug war.

Workers and Lumad issues

Karapatan-Southern Mindanao, in their statement, said that Duterte’s arrest also marks the beginning of justice for all human rights victims of his administration.

The group pointed out that Duterte’s policy of red-tagging as part of the counter-insurgency campaign of the NTF-ELCAC has attacked workers and Lumad who were defending their rights.

“Workers of SUMIFRU were attacked, their picket lines crushed by police and military forces. The Lumad were bombed, their schools shuttered, and their leaders assassinated. Bai Bibyaon stood against corporate plunder until her last breath, but how many more defenders were buried under Duterte’s reign? In Mindanao alone, paramilitary groups unleashed terror, acting as Duterte’s death squads,” Karapatan said.

The Save Our Schools Network also welcomed the arrest, calling the arrest “a crucial step toward justice for the Indigenous Lumad people.”

The group said Duterte’s anti-insurgency campaign led to the shutdown of 200 Lumad schools that deprived 10,000 children of their schooling, while 200,000 Lumad all over Mindanao were displaced.

The group said there should be more steps done to overturn the injustices done by the former president against the indigenous groups.

“Duterte’s arrest is a step toward justice—but it is not enough. His conviction must follow. The Lumad schools must be reopened. The wrongful conviction of the Talaingod 13 must be overturned. The displaced people of Marawi must be given justice and the right to return home. The entire system that enabled Duterte’s crimes must be dismantled,” their statement said. (davaotoday.com)