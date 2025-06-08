Davao Today among winners of Davao Catholic media awards

Photo from Archbishop Thibault Media Awards’ Facebook page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao Today was among the recipients of Davao’s Archbishop Thibault Media Awards 2025 in the categories of best photojournalism and a story on human trafficking and poverty.

Kath Cortez’s photo, titled Treasure in the Mud was awarded the Communio et Progressio Award for best photojournalism. The award-winning photo showed the struggles of children left homeless from a fire that hit their village as they scavenged through the mud for items they could use or sell to rebuild their families’ homes.

Her story Tales of Prostitution and Survival in Davao City was awarded the Dignitas Infinita Award, a recognition for a story on themes of human trafficking, poverty and Abuse.

Twelve awards were handed out in this year’s awards held last May 31 at the Ateneo de Davao University, including news stories from online and print outlets Mindanao Times, Sunstar Davao, radio station GMA Super Radyo Davao and the student publication Atenews from Ateneo de Davao University.

Originally called the Davao Catholic Mass Media Awards, the awards was revived last year and renamed to honor Davao City’s first archbishop, Canadian-born Archbishop Clovis Thibault of the Pretres de Missions Etrangeres (PME) Fathers, or Fathers of the Foreign Mission Society.

Clovis was Davao’s frst Prelate-Ordinary of Davao (1954), its first Bishop on the establishment of the Diocese of Davao (1966), and its first Archbishop of Davao (1970).

The awards are given to reports that exemplify ethical reporting that integrate Catholic values of faith, justice, human rights, and portray the marginalized to inspire social change.

Cortez dedicated her award to the women and staff of the non-government organization Talikala who shared their stories on the realities of prostitution.

“I dedicate this honor to the brave women of Talikala, Inc., who have opened their lives to me, sharing their experiences and guiding me to understand the deep and painful realities of prostitution in Davao. Their unwavering commitment to reaching out, educating, and advocating for those affected is nothing short of inspiring.

“I also dedicate this recognition to Juy, Liz, Maria, Jessie, and Irish—women who trusted me with their stories and allowed me to bring them to the world. Their courage reminds us that storytelling is not just about information; it is about truth, justice, and the hope that society will listen, that leaders will act, and that we will create a world where women and children are safe, valued, and protected,” Cortez said.

The Davao Today correspondent also said the Thibault Media Award validates the importance of telling stories of the marginalized and the value of the alternative press.

“This award reaffirms the importance of alternative press. It validates the work we do—the stories we fight to tell, the truths we refuse to silence, and the change we strive to inspire. Journalism is not just about reporting; it is about making a difference,” Cortez said.

Here is the full list of the awardees of the 2025 Archbishop Thibault Media Awards

Archbishop Clovis Thibault Special Award: ‘ECO-BRICKS: Davao City’s community-led solution to address plastic marine pollution’ by Joel Escovilla of Mindanao Times

Christus Vivit Award: ‘Palihog Ko: The Woes of Commuters in Davao City’ by Giancarlo Rafael Tabios of ATENEWS – Ateneo de Davao University

Fratelli Tutti Award: ‘Bagobo Klata’s culture in the modern world’ by Allan Joseph D. Albior of Sunstar Davao

Familiaris Consortio Award: ‘Sepocado’ by Berchan Louie Angchay of Agila News Network

Mulieris Dignitatem Award: ‘Unyielding vision, triumph over adversity’ by Allan Joseph D. Albior of Sunstar Davao

Populorum Progressio Award: ‘First Badjao Teacher’ by Cristina Alivio of Sunstar Davao

Laborem Excercens Award: ‘Rains Bring Hope to Farmers’ by Marianne Saberon Abalayan of Sunstar Davao

Erga Migrantes Award: ‘Kaso sa illegal recruitment sa mga OFW sa Mindanao, misaka sumala sa Mindanao Migrants Center for Empowering Actions Inc.’ by Chuking Pandia of GMA Super Radyo Davao

Evangelii Gaudium Award: ‘Sisterly Love’ by Marianne Saberon Abalayan of Sunstar Davao

Dignitas Infinita Award: ‘Tales of prostitution and survival in Davao City’ by Kath Cortez of Davao Today

Communio et Progressio Award: ‘Treasure in the Mud’ by Kath Cortez of Davao Today

Laudato Si Award: ‘ECO-BRICKS: Davao City’s community-led solution to address plastic marine pollution’ by Joel Escovilla of Mindanao Times