Davao police charged for fatal shooting of businesswoman

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A police corporal in Davao City is facing charges after fatally shooting a 39-year-old businesswoman in her vehicle on Sunday night, May 25.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reports that witnesses heard two gunshots coming from a black Mitsubishi pick-up parked along Palma Gil Street, Obrero, Barangay 13-B around 11 pm.

They later saw a man in a black shirt and cap stepping out of the car and walked calmly, followed by a woman who was bleeding and called for help.

The victim sustained four wounds and was rushed to a private hospital, before transferring to the Southern Philippine Medical Center where she was declared dead on arrival.

DCPO identified the victim as a businesswoman named Diana.

The police said the corporal reportedly sought help from his wife in their home in Sandawa but was refused. He then hailed a taxi and went to his wife’s parents in Digos, around 45 kilometers away, where he eventually surrendered to authorities at dawn the next day.

The suspect was about to return to duty at Police Station 15 – Ecoland after his assigned at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) during the 2025 midterm elections, according to Major Richeen Lagnayo, chief of the Sta. Ana Police Station.

Lagnayo said the corporal had a previous case of assault.

DCPO spokesperson Capt. Hazel Tuazon said that the case is now considered “closed” following the suspect’s surrender earlier this morning, but administrative and criminal charges are being prepared against the officer.

DCPO Director Colonel Hansel Marantan reminded all its personnel to uphold their duty and serve the public with integrity, and advised station commanders to evaluate their personnel in terms of their coping mechanisms with problems.

“All DCPO personnel are reminded of their sworn duty to uphold the law, serve the public with integrity, and maintain the highest standards of professionalism,” the DCPO statement read.

Over two years ago, a model was gunned down by hitmen upon orders of a military general who was linked to the victim. (davaotoday.com)