Journalists mourn Julie Alipala, Mindanao conflict and peace reporter

Photo from Julie Alipala’s Facebook account

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The news community mourns the death of Julie Alipala, journalist for the Philippine Daily Inquirer known for her conflict reporting and press freedom advocacy, who died of complications from endometrial cancer on Thursday April 3 in Zamboanga City. She was 58.

Her death was announced by her sister, Emma Alipala to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) group chat on Tuesday morning, where Julie served as a former Board of Director.

She was diagnosed with cancer late 2024 and has been undergoing post-surgery treatment since then.

Alipala was a veteran journalist based in Zamboanga City, writing for the Philippine Daily Inquirer for 15 years, reporting on wars, conflicts, and peace-building efforts in Basilan, Sulu, and the Zamboanga Peninsula region.

Journalists hailed Alipala for her fearless reportage, “sometimes at the risk of her own safety both online and offline,” a statement from the NUJP said.

The group remembered Alipala was harassed online in 2018 over her report of the deaths of seven farmers in Sulu as authorities claimed the farmers are members of the Abu Sayyaf Group.

Alipala also reported extensively on the abduction of the American missionary couple Martin and Grace Burnham by the Abu Sayyaf in 2001.

Her former Mindanao bureau chief, Nico Alcnoaba, was quoted by an Inquirer story how she remembered Alipala for “love-hate relationship with military officers” but still earned their respect for her courage to write stories on the peace and conflict situation in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Alipala started her journalist career as a correspondent for the defunct Media Mindanao News Service in the late 1980s. Her colleague, former Bayan Muna Party-list Representative Atty. Carlos Zarate, remembers those years where she found Alipala “honed her craft, weaving the stories of Zamboanga, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi with a depth and sensitivity that resonated deeply.”

“Julie was more than a journalist; she was a force of nature, a woman who charted the often-stormy political and economic seas of our region with unwavering integrity and a heart anchored in truth. Her voice, her spirit, her enduring legacy, will be deeply missed,” Zarate said in his post in his social media account.

For her reporting in Western Mindanao, Alipala received awards that include the International Committee of the Red Cross Award for Humanitarian Reporting in 2013, and she was a finalist in the 2016 Catholic Mass Media Awards.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr also wrote a statement in tribute of Alipala, whom he remembered in his tenure as commander of the Philippine Army’s Western Mindanao Command.

“I personally witnessed Julie’s unwavering journalistic discipline. She possessed a rare ability to dissect the root causes of conflict in Mindanao, consistently amplifying the voices of the marginalized,” Galvez said.

“Her work went beyond mere reporting; it was a powerful examination of the struggles faced by the vulnerable and the victims of conflict. By illuminating these realities, she empowered decision makers to refine policies and fostered an environment where the seeds of peace could take hold and flourish,” the peace adviser added.

Media groups salute Alipala for her contributions to the advocacy of press freedom and media protection.

“Julie made significant contributions to promoting journalists’ welfare and safety, serving as an instructor for numerous training sessions and workshops across the country,” the NUJP stated.

Alipala’s contributions is celebrated by various media organizations, including the International Association of Women in Radio and Television – Philippines (IAWRT), the Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication (AIJC), the Movement for the Safety and Welfare of Women Journalists (We-Move), and the Asian Center for Journalism.

“The International Association of Women in Radio and Television – Philippines also honors Julie for her critical contributions to our understanding of gender-based attacks. Her expertise, shared generously in our conversations, shaped strategies and strengthened efforts to combat this urgent issue. Her voice was not just informative—it was deeply empathetic, driven by an unshakable commitment to justice and those most vulnerable,” the IAWRT stated.

“In her role as a trainer for psychosocial safety, she demonstrated a compassionate approach to a crucial aspect of mental health that is so often ignored. She took great care in teaching journalists how to identify, address, and prevent the hidden risks that affect one’s emotional and psychological well-being in the workplace and on the field,” the IAWRT added.

“While we mourn her passing, we also celebrate her life and the love, strength, and courage she shared with us,” stated We-Move.

Alipala is survived by her son, Kenneth, who will be graduating from college this May. (davaotoday.com)