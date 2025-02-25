Mindanao schools suspend class, hold activities remembering EDSA

davaotoday.com file photo

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Catholic schools across Mindanao are either suspending classes or will hold activities in commemoration of the 39th EDSA People Power on February 25, Tuesday, despite Malacañang not declaring it a holiday.

EDSA People Power is remembered as the ouster of the late dictator President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. after 21 years of holding onto power through Martial Law and repression of people’s rights. He was ousted for rigging the 1986 snap presidential elections.

Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) and Holy Cross of Davao College did not declare a suspension of classes; however, but scheduled instead a series of activities in connection with the 39th anniversary

The Jesuit-run ADDU community released a statement on February 22 that emphasized that the nation is facing threats to democracy and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to live the spirit of EDSA through its teaching, learning, community engagements, research, and mission.

“The Ateneo de Davao University community renews its commitment to being organized, engaged, and vigilant citizens in protecting democracy and freedom against authoritarian and abusive governance,” it stated.

Holy Cross of Davao also released a statement on February 22 encouraging its students, faculty, and the community to participate in activities that commemorate the EDSA People Power Revolution.

“The Holy Cross of Davao College stands as a beacon of faith and truth, providing education and a strong moral foundation for our students. The teachings of our faith remind us that history must be remembered with honesty and integrity, not only as a lesson from the past but as a guide for the future,” their statement said.

Assumption College of Davao and Holy Cross of Mintal are suspending face-to-face classes in commemoration of the event.

President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., who experienced the forced departure of his father from Malacañang during 1986, declared February 25 as a special working holiday.

The Marcos family is attempting to revise the narrative of EDSA, including the changing of history curriculum in schools that downplayed the human rights abuses and massive hidden wealth they accumulated in 21 years.

In reaction to Malcañang’s declaration, the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) encourages its member schools to “recommit to the EDSA spirit” by suspending classes and work on February 25, among other activities.

“”We urgently need to re-ignite this spirit today, especially in the upcoming May elections, and in our daily exercise of our rights, freedoms, and responsibilities,” the group said in a statement on Thursday February 20.

Across Mindanao, Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan will hold campus activities to highlight the historical contribution of the People Power movement in restoring democracy in the nation.

The Marist Education System, comprising of Notre Dame of Marbel University, Notre Dame of Dadiangas University, Notre Dame of Kidapawan, Notre Dame of Cotabato, Marist School-Marikina, and Notre Dame of Jolo-Kasulutan High School, also declared a “Special Non-Working Holiday” across all of its campuses and social service ministries in solidarity with those who sacrificed for the restoration of democracy under the Marcos dictatorship.

“What took place on that day 39 years ago was the triumph of the Filipino spirit, characterized by courage, love of country, and faith in God. It needs to be celebrated, commemorated, and shared as stories of solidarity, resistance, and freedom. The powerful story of the EDSA People Power Revolution is worth telling and retelling to future Filipinos,” the statement said.

“Declaring it as a ‘Special Non-Working Holiday’ means that we want to celebrate, commemorate, and be in solidarity with the Filipino people and not let the day pass like ‘business as usual’ without reflecting on how our life as a nation has been shaped by this historical breakthrough. Let this day be a ‘holiday’ as a gift to ourselves by taking a ‘step back’ and listening to what our hearts are telling us about the legacy we can leave for our children and their children,” said Br. Manuel de Leon, FMS, President of Notre Dame of Dadiangas University, Inc.

Notre Dame Siena College of Polomolok, South Cotabato and Northeastern Mindanao Colleges (NEMCO) of Surigao City also declared a suspension of classes for February 25.

EDSA People Power in 1986 paved the way for the restoration of press freedom, along with the pursuit of Marcos’ hidden wealth and indemnification of thousands of human rights victims.

It also paved the entry for the Nograles and Duterte families into Davao City politics. Former President Rodrigo Duterte was appointed OIC vice mayor of Davao City, leading to his election as mayor in 1988. The late House Speaker Prospero Nograles also became the first district congressman in 1989 via electoral protest.(davaotoday.com)