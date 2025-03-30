Michelle Campos: A martyr’s daughter and product of Lumad school

Michelle Campos during the Manilakbayan (Photo by Mark Saludes)

By Dominic Gutoman

MANILA — Lumad leader Michelle Campos has been described by her relatives and human rights defenders as someone who is determined to fight for justice.

For her aunt, former Bayan Muna representative Eufemia Cullamat, Michelle is a kind daughter and never gets into a fight. “She is compassionate toward others. Even when her father was killed, she still showed resilience,” Cullamat said in Filipino in an interview with Bulatlat.

Michelle’s father, Dionel or “Onel,” chairperson of the Manobo group Malahutayong Pakigbisog alang sa Sumusunod (Persevering Struggle for the Next Generation) and two other leaders, Alcadev executive director Emerito Samarca and her uncle, Datu Juvello “Bello” Sinzo, were killed, public execution-style, by Magahat-Bagani paramilitary working with soldiers in Surigao del Sur on Sept. 1, 2015.

READ: Sisters in the struggle

“There were dead among us, yet the entire community remained the same. This is also what I see in Michelle—her resilience. Despite the extreme violence in the community, she continues to stand and call for justice for her father and all the victims of the Liangga massacre,” said Cullamat, stating that her bond with Michelle deepened as both of them were witnesses to the gruesome massacre.

Michelle was only 17 years old when her father was killed, but she decided as early as then to seek justice. She took the time off from college and immersed in the #StopLumadKillings campaign as one of the leading voices of Manilakbayan ng Mindanao in 2015.

Manilakbayan ng Mindanao was a 700-strong protest caravan, with displaced Lumad indigenous peoples as protesters. They aimed to bring the people’s issues to the seat of power: Metro Manila.

READ: Manilakbayan ng Mindanao | Bringing the people’s struggle to the ‘center’

Cristina Palabay, Karapatan secretary general, recalled her encounter with Michelle during the Manilakbayan. “I find Michelle as one of the brilliant and intelligent Lumad students of Alcadev. Like many indigenous youth who received education from this alternative learning institution, they have a stark characteristic: they are empowered enough to live and assert the indigenous peoples’ right to self determination.”

The Alternative Learning Center for Agricultural and Livelihood Development (Alcadev) was formed through a joint resolution of the two tribal organizations, Kahugpungan sa mga Lumad nga Nagkahiusa sa Surigao del Sur (Kalunass) and the Malahutayong Pagkabisog alang sa Sumusunod (Mapasu).

Since its establishment, Alcadev provided both academic, vocational and technical skills to its students, who came from 32 Lumad communities all over the Caraga region. Thousands of Lumad have received education from Alcadev in its two campuses – in Han-ayan, Diatagon village in Lianga, Surigao del Sur and in Padiay village, Sibagat, Agusan del Sur, which was only established in 2013.

READ: Alcadev: the school that feeds minds and communities

Former president Rodrigo Duterte threatened to bomb the schools, which eventually led to the shutting down of over 200 Lumad schools in Mindanao. In the 2024 data of the Save Our Schools (SOS) Network, an estimate of 10,000 indigenous people students have been affected.

“Michelle is a product of Lumad school. They have the knowledge, skills, and capacity to determine their path as indigenous peoples. This is embodied in her search for justice after the Lianga massacre, not only for her father, but for all victims of widespread impunity,” said Palabay.

Recently, a search and humanitarian mission transpired on March 10 to 12 in Butuan, to ascertain the facts of her whereabouts, together with Lumad leader Genasque Enriquez, after the two were reportedly arrested without further information. The team was composed of members from indigenous and human rights groups: Katribu, Karapatan, Tanggol Magsasaka, Agham, and United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP).

The mission has been successful in confirming her whereabouts and facilitating access to family and lawyer, despite the restrictions and intimidation from the Philippine military.

READ: Mission facilitates Lumad leader’s access to family and lawyer, another still missing

Michelle has been able to talk with Cullamat and the team, unearthing their situation in the hospital, under military custody. She and three other individuals were arrested without warrant. Her warrant has been served to her at the hospital, five days after her arrest on March 11, coinciding with the search and humanitarian mission.

Campos said to the team that she has been offered to be a spokesperson, be given employment and a military rank, if she “cooperate” and “surrender” to the military.

“Right now, Michelle is forced to relive her trauma because of the heavy military presence guarding her,” said Cullamat, calling on the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and other international humanitarian organizations to protect her rights.

“She should be turned over to civilian custody. If she has pending cases, they should be turned over to the police and tried in court,” Cullamat said. “Michelle’s right as a woman, who stands to protect the collective rights of indigenous people, should be protected.” (reposted by davaotoday.com)