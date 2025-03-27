Davao’s new IPMR seeks cultural and environment empowerment

Datu Pagdatua Demetrio Bolo Sr., from the Bagobo-Klata community, attends his first regular session as newly installed Indigenous People’s Mandatory Representative of the Davao City Council. (Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The newly installed Indigenous People’s Mandatory Representative (IPMR) of Davao’s Sangguniang Panlungsod (Davao City Council) begins his term with plans of funding cultural development of the indigenous communities as well as their empowerment to protect the city’s watershed.

Datu Pagdatua Demetrio Bolo Sr., from the Bagobo-Klata community, attended his first regular session as IPMR last Tuesday, March 25 and was welcomed by the 27-member city council. He took his oath of office earlier on March 21 at the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples Region 11.

Bolo replaced Rodolfo Mande, a Matigsalug who served as IPMR for the city from 2022, and served as a holdover after his term ended in January as the NCIP took time to select the next IPMR.

Bolo served as IPMR of Brgy. Biao Escuela, Tugbok District prior to his appointment as the city’s IPMR. He was supposed to have served as IPMR of Davao City in 2019, but legal questions on the previous IPMRs shelved his confirmation.

Speaking to the media during the session break, Bolo said that despite his lack of experience in legislation, he plans to conduct consultations among the city’s eleven tribes to know their situation and address their needs through the council.

“Rest assured that I will represent the indigenous tribes in the city council, ug dili ko magpanuko sa pagsampit sa mga anaa sa gobyerno aron matubag sa mga isyu sa tribu (and I will not hesitate to raise their issues to the city government),” said Bolo.

He would also review existing local ordinances which lack implementing rules and regulations especially those related to the indigenous communities.

One of the things Bolo would be proposing is to procure funds to help tribal leaders acquire their personal indigenous attire, as many still have to borrow outfits for city events. This has been a common practice among tribal leaders since indigenous attire is expensive and scarce.

“Sa pagkakaron, daghan gyud sa mga lider sa tribu ang walay ilang kaugalingong kinaraan. Mas maayos nga mahatagan sila og pondo aron maka-angkon sila og personal nga gamit para sa tribu (Currently, several indigenous leaders don’t have indigenous attires. It would be good if there are funds that will make them own personal accessories for the tribe),” said Bolo.

Another plan of his is to empower the tribes in protecting their ancestral domain, particularly the Davao watershed.

Bolo will also continue programs pushed by his predecessor, Mande, who institutionalize education scholarships and the establishment of an IP Shelter at the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

Mande is currently running as councilor for the city’s third district intending to continue his public service.

Mande is one of the few indigenous leaders to run in the Davao City government. The late Elias Lopez was the only Bagobo to become mayor, serving from 1966 to 1970 and again from 1981 to 1986. Lopez was also elected as the third district representative from 1988 to 1997. (davaotoday.com)