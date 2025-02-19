Senate election 2025: Marcos and Duterte squabble, while independents campaign in communities

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The first week of the 90-day senate election campaign started last February 11. Already, the former allies turned rival parties Marcoses and Dutertes are throwing bluster at each other, while independent and progressive groups find alternative ways to campaign to voters.

The Marcos Jr. administration presented its coalition Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas (ABAP) with not just one but three proclamation rallies on the first week, one for Luzon at Laoag City on February, in Iloilo on February 13 and in Duterte’s home region Davao in Carmen, Davao del Norte on February 15.

The last two rallies were significant as Iloilo delivered more votes for Marcos Jr’s presidential rival Leni Robredo in 2022. The rally in Davao del Norte, which reportedly drew 10,000 people, signifies the administration’s intent to break the Duterte’s solid base in Davao region. Davao del Norte is the political base of the Floirendos, who runs banana plantations and real estate businesses in the province, as the late patriarch was a Marcos ally. His grandson Anton Lagdameo is Marcos Jr’s special presidential assistant.

In contrast to the grand outdoor rallies of Marcos. Jr, Duterte’s PDP-Laban slate held an indoor proclamation on February 11 at Nayon Pilipino in San Juan, Metro Manila. The venue has historical value as the late President Corazon Aquino took her oath of office during the EDSA uprising that ousted Marcos Jr’s father after the 1986 snap elections. There seems to be irony that Duterte supporters once jeered the Aquino legacy and the Liberal Party.

Digong, BBM trading barbs

The nation’s focus on this election is the disintegration of the 2022 Uniteam as Dutertes and Marcoses try to secure control of the Senate with their slate. What is capturing headlines are the statements of Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte who call out each other’s failures and weaknesses during the proclamation rallies.

Marcos Jr. threw shots on the PDP Laban slate during his rallies by contrasting them with his ABAP coalition. “Wala sa kanila ang may bahid ng dugo dahil sa tokhang…wala sa kanila ang mga pumapalakpak sa China at natutuwa pa kapag tayo ay ibinobomba ng tubig, (Not one of them have their hands blooded by tokhang… not one of them cheered when China sprayed water cannons at us)” This referenced to Duterte’s war on drugs campaign and the ex-president’s non-confrontative position on the skirmishes between Chinese and Philippine vessels over the West Philippine Sea.

Duterte, meanwhile, criticized Marcos Jr. for failing to deliver on addressing basic issues such as food, jobs, peace and order.

“Kung mas mababa ang presyo ngayon ng pagkain, eh ‘di iboto natin ang kandidato niya. Ngayon, kung mas madali maghanap ng trabaho ngayon sa panahon niya, then doon ka sa kanya, doon sa administrasyon. Kung sa panahon na ito kampante ka maglakad na walang takot, nakakapagpasyal ka maski saan, eh ‘wag mo na bitiwan si Marcos, piliin mo ang kandidato niya, (If food prices are low, then vote for his candidates. If you can easily find a job under his term, go for the administration. If you feel safe walking on the street going anyplace, don’t let go of Marcos, choose his candidates)” he said.

Duterte however, made his usual remarks such as calling Marcos Jr a coke-head (bangag) and joked about killing other senatorial candidates so that his slate would win, which drew criticisms from lawmakers and critics.

The president also threw a slight on the PDP Laban slate questioning their credentials and experiences, as his ABAP coalition consist of re-electionists (Pia Cayetano, Imee Marcos, Francis Tolentino, Bong Revilla), comebacking senators (Tito Sotto, Panfilo Lacson, Lito Lapid and Manny Pacquiao), government officials(Ben Abalos), plus alliance with dominant parties.

The PDP-Laban fielded nine candidates, including re-electionist Senators Bong Go and Bato dela Rosa who are facing probable arrest from the International Criminal Court as it investigates Duterte’s extrajudicial killings, and controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy who is in jail facing trial for trafficking and sexual abuse.

An underlying issue between these two dominant parties is the impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte over charges of corruption, bribery and death threats. This has become one of the campaigns for the PDP-Laban and Duterte supporters in order to protect the VP.

People’s issues

Lost in the narrative are the opposition, progressive and independent political blocs that present deeper political platforms.

The leftist Makabayan bloc eschewed their previous tactic of fielding one or two candidates under dominant parties and this time fielded 11 candidates mostly coming from the marginalized sectors. Leading the way is former Bayan Muna Rep. Teddy Casiño, Liza Maza, former Secretary of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) and Gabriela Women’s Partylist Rep. Current Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas and ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro, who figured prominently in the committee hearings against the Dutertes last year, are also leading the Makabayan slate.

The Makabayan bloc said they are offering the voters a choice aside from the dominant parties and dynasties.

“Sawa na ang tao sa paulit-ulit na panlilinlang at pagpapa-asa. Ngayon, may pagpipilian ang taumbayan, hindi lang kadiliman at kasamaan, hindi lang Marcos at Duterte. Piliin natin ang mga kandidatong senador mula sa hanay ng taumbayan. (People are tired of the same deception and promises. Now the people have a choice, not just between darkness and evil, not just Marcos or Duterte. Choose the senatorial candidates who come from the ranks of the people),” their campaign statement read.

Makabayan’s campaign sorties on the first week do away with big rallies and instead focused on house-to-house visits and community forums, discussing issues with residents in various cities and towns such as Manila, Bulacan and Cagayan de Oro.

Sanlakas also followed this same route with their candidate, the fiery labor lawyer Luke Espiritu and labor leader Leody de Guzman.

Former Senators Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangilinan ang Bam Aquino, who are former Liberal Party standard-bearers, are running as independents, showcasing their track record of past legislations. (davaotoday.com)