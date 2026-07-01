Living through the aftermath  

HOMES BEYOND REPAIR. Homes sit amid rubble as the ground they stood on collapsed toward the roadside in Glan, Sarangani in this photo taken June 24, 2026. Seismic activity from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake left a row of structures destroyed and the slope too unstable for residents to return. (Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com
GLAN, Sarangani — Three weeks after the magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck Mindanao, Glan remains under a state of calamity as recovery efforts continue. The municipality continues to deal with structural damage, environmental changes and the displacement of affected families.
Public buildings and homes sustained structural damage, while major roads cracked and buckled from ground movement. The earthquake triggered landslides. Along the coast, seismic uplift altered the shorelines and disrupted fishing livelihoods.
At the Glan Municipal Hall, a “tent city” shelters families whose homes were declared unsafe. Residents taking refuge in makeshift tarp shelters along the Sarangani–Davao del Sur Coastal Road were not accommodated at the official site because their homes were deemed reparable. While awaiting assistance, some posted handwritten signs appealing to content creators for help.
Authorities continue structural assessments and validate beneficiaries for emergency cash aid. Many displaced families remain in temporary shelters with no announced timeline for relocation or reconstruction. Renier Cornelio/Intern,Mindanao State University- Marawi