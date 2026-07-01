Living through the aftermath  

HOMES BEYOND REPAIR. Homes sit amid rubble as the ground they stood on collapsed toward the roadside in Glan, Sarangani in this photo taken June 24, 2026. Seismic activity from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake left a row of structures destroyed and the slope too unstable for residents to return. (Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com

GLAN, Sarangani — Three weeks after the magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck Mindanao, Glan remains under a state of calamity as recovery efforts continue. The municipality continues to deal with structural damage, environmental changes and the displacement of affected families.

Public buildings and homes sustained structural damage, while major roads cracked and buckled from ground movement. The earthquake triggered landslides. Along the coast, seismic uplift altered the shorelines and disrupted fishing livelihoods.

At the Glan Municipal Hall, a “tent city” shelters families whose homes were declared unsafe. Residents taking refuge in makeshift tarp shelters along the Sarangani–Davao del Sur Coastal Road were not accommodated at the official site because their homes were deemed reparable. While awaiting assistance, some posted handwritten signs appealing to content creators for help.

Authorities continue structural assessments and validate beneficiaries for emergency cash aid. Many displaced families remain in temporary shelters with no announced timeline for relocation or reconstruction. Renier Cornelio/Intern,Mindanao State University- Marawi

DAMAGED FACADE. Concrete panels and an overhang lie scattered across the driveway of a fast-food chain in Glan, Sarangani after quake damage forced operations suspension June 24, 2026.(Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com

TILTED. Glan’s “Golden” Municipal Hall leans noticeably following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The facility was previously abandoned after being declared unsafe from a magnitude 6.7 tremor in November 2023. An P82 million rehabilitation project was underway at 18.9 percent completion when the June 8 quake struck.(Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com

FRACTURED COLUMN. A collapsed roof section and fractured column render the barangay hall in Cablalan, Glan unsafe following earthquake damage.(Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com

IRREPARABLE. A shoreline home in Barangay Burias, Glan tilts after its foundation fractured during the earthquake. Occupants now reside in makeshift tents nearby.(Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com

EXPOSED. Fishing boats rest on exposed reef in Barangay Burias, Glan, after seismic activity caused coastal uplift. Shoreline changes disrupted the livelihoods of the locals.(Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com

PROTRUDE. Mangrove roots protrude from dry ground in Barangay Burias, Glan after earthquake-induced uplift raised the shoreline beyond the tidal reach.(Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com

MUD STAINS. Bedding rests on elevated platforms inside Plaza Rizal emergency shelter. Stone-filled sacks anchor supplies against damp floors marked by mud stains.(Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com

TARP HOMES. A resident reinforces a tarpaulin shelter in Purok Islam, Barangay Cablalan, Glan June 24, 2026. Many displaced families self-build shelters after their exclusion from official accommodation sites because their houses are deemed reparable.(Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com

CARDBOARD PAD. Cardboard covering and packed belongings fill a tarpaulin shelter in Barangay Burias, Glan June 24, 2026. Containers and clothing occupy limited space on dirt flooring.(Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com

FIXING NETS. Fishermen repair nets on a beach in Glan, Sarangani despite post-earthquake safety restrictions June 24, 2026. They return to sea for survival income with no options available.(Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com

RESOURCE GAP. A handwritten aid request displays on a Glan roadside June 24, 2026. Resource-gap waiting residents list prominent content creators hoping direct appeals will secure immediate assistance.(Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com