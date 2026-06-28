Tides of change ripple through riverside homes along NHA Bangkal dike

TALOMO RIVER DIKE. The flood-control dike separates the Talomo River from riverside homes in Puroks 59, 60 and 75 at NHA Bangkal, Barangay Talomo Proper, Davao City.(Photo by Marianne Guinoo, UP Mindanao Intern)/davaotoday.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Five years after a flood-control dike along the Talomo River displaced families from their riverbank homes in NHA Bangkal, barangay Talomo Proper, residents say the project protected the area from flooding but undermined their housing stability.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) built the dike in 2021 to protect flood-prone areas along Purok 59, 60 and 75 from rising river water.

Households along the riverbank were ordered to dismantle and move their homes inland or face demolition by the project implementers.

Residents said the compensation they received after demolition varied by the size and materials of their structures.

Sisters Naira and Haideya of Purok 60 said they each received 40,000 for homes they estimated had cost about 100,000 to build. Neighbors in Purok 75 reportedly resisted demolition until offered higher payouts.

“There used to be a lot of people here, but some were forced to move out or went home to their provinces,” Naira said in Bisayâ.

The sisters rebuilt smaller shanties, using scraps of fiber-cement board to fortify interiors.

“Whenever the winds blow strongly, we would feel the house shake. When there’s heavy rain, water would drip from the ceiling,” Naira said.

Naira’s previous house had been larger, made of fiber-cement boards with a metal frame.

Although the dike has reduced river flooding for some, residents say it has not eliminated all flooding.

Gary, a resident of Purok 60, recalled floodwaters reaching chest level during heavy rain on May 18. He said rainwater drains slowly because the dike blocks flow to the river and there is a lack of adequate drainage.

A planned drainage canal is expected to pass through part of the property where Naira’s family rebuilt.

“They’re not going to construct the canal anytime soon, but when the time comes, I just plant to build a second floor to compensate for the space lost,” she said. – Marianne Guinoo, UP Mindanao Intern/davaotoday.com

DIKE WALKWAY. A walkway now cuts through NHA Bangkal in Barangay Talomo Proper, Davao City, where riverbank homes once stood before demolition five years ago. Residences occupied land spanning the walkway up to the retaining wall and beyond until displacement by the flood-control dike project. – (Photo by Marianne Guinoo, UP Mindanao Intern)/davaotoday.com

FISHERFOLK FAMILY. Naira, 26, tends her two children inside their home in NHA Bangkal, Barangay Talomo Proper, Davao City. She and her sister Haideya, 29, sell fish obtained through informal loans from fellow fisherfolk to support their household income. (Photo by Marianne Guinoo, UP Mindanao Intern)/davaotoday.com

SHARED HOMES. Sisters Naira and Haideya reside in adjacent homes in NHA Bangkal, Barangay Talomo Proper, Davao City. The two-story home behind theirs belongs to their parents. The families previously shared a single entrance, so authorities compensated them for only one house during the dike construction displacement. – (Photo by Marianne Guinoo, UP Mindanao Intern)/davaotoday.com

MIXING CEMENT. Workers mix cement for a new boat dock under construction in NHA Bangkal, Barangay Talomo Proper, Davao City. Fishing is the primary livelihood in the riverside community, including the family of sisters Naira and Haideya, whose father is a fisherman. (Photo by Marianne Guinoo, UP Mindanao Intern)/davaotoday.com

MOORED. Boats are moored on the far riverbank across from NHA Bangkal, Barangay Talomo Proper, Davao City, while dock construction continues nearby. Fishing remains the primary livelihood in the displaced community along the Talomo River. – (Photo by Marianne Guinoo, UP Mindanao Intern)/davaotoday.com

DIKE COMPENSATION. Juniex stands beside his motorcycle near the flood-control dike in Purok 59, NHA Bangkal, Barangay Talomo Proper, Davao City. He took in his daughter after her home was demolished to make way for the dike project. She received 30,000 pesos in compensation, less than a third of the 100,000 pesos it cost to build. – (Photo by Marianne Guinoo, UP Mindanao Intern)/davaotoday.com

ZONE RESTRICTION. A signposted notice along the flood-control dike in NHA Bangkal, Barangay Talomo Proper, Davao City, warns against entry and construction near the structure. The sign has been posted since the project’s onset. – (Photo by Marianne Guinoo, UP Mindanao Intern)/davaotoday.com