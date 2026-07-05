Trauma, job uncertainty confront GenSan quake victims

CASH AID. Residents line up to receive cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) XII at Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City, on June 29, 2026. (DAVAO TODAY PHOTO/Reeham Taib, UP Mindanao Intern)

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — After 7.8 and 6.6 magnitude earthquakes struck Sarangani, Davao Oriental and General Santos City, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) XII began rolling out cash assistance to affected families on June 23.

On June 29, residents of Barangay Calumpang received payouts. Alma Adana and Roelyn Maglasang each got P5,175 and said they planned to buy cement to shore up their repairable homes before another tremor hits. Alma warned the next quake could finish off unstable houses.

“Kung lumindol uli, baka matuluyan na talaga,” Adana told Davao Today. (“If another earthquake hits, it might really be the end.”)

Maglasang said the distribution followed a barangay-by-barangay schedule, so some communities received aid earlier than others.

“Ngayon pa lang ang schedule (namin). Yung ibang araw ay sa ibang barangay din,” she shared. (“Today is just our schedule. The other days are set for other barangays.”)

In Barangay Bula, many families reported only receiving relief packs of rice and canned goods so far. They also said daily incomes have fallen as construction and mall work stopped while buildings are inspected and declared safe.

Bernadette Espina said her daughter’s husband, a construction worker, had to stop working amid fears of more quakes.

“Wala nang mga trabaho. Yung anak ko, yung asawa niya na sa construction, nagstop sila kay baka daw maglinog na naman,” Espina said. (“There are no more jobs. My child and her husband, who works in construction, had to stop because they’re afraid another earthquake might hit.”)

With livelihoods stalled and the trauma of recent tremors still fresh, many residents remain uncertain when life will return to normal. Reeham Taib, UP Mindanao Intern

RELIEF GOODS. General Santos City police stack relief goods for distribution to residents affected by the recent earthquakes. (DAVAO TODAY PHOTO/Reeham Taib, UP Mindanao Intern)

CONVO. Residents of Barangay Bula discuss how their lives have changed since two major quakes. (DAVAO TODAY PHOTO/Reeham Taib, UP Mindanao Intern)

DAMAGE. Businesses near Barangay Calumpang remain closed because of quake damage. (DAVAO TODAY PHOTO/Reeham Taib, UP Mindanao Intern)





UPDATE.City of General Santos official data outline the situation after the June 29, 2026, magnitude-7.8 earthquake. (DAVAO TODAY PHOTO/Reeham Taib, UP Mindanao Intern)