Activists, netizens call out harassment on Kabataan Partylist volunteers

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Kabataan Partylist and netizens called out a Davao City resident who was caught on a Facebook video taunting the partylist volunteers and tearing their campaign flyer.

In a Facebook reel posted by the vlog Cap Lodi TV on April 23, the 100-second clip showed a person shouting against volunteers calling them, “Kayo mga fake news!” then tore a campaign leaflet handed to him and threw the shredded thing to the air, saying “Ito ang dapat sa Kabataan Partylist! Sayang! (This is what the Kabataan Partylist deserves! What a waste!)”

He got near one of the volunteers and shouted, “Ang sabi ni Rizal, ang kabataan ay pag-asa ng bayan, pero kayo, Sus ninyo!…(Rizal said the youth is the hope of the nation. But you? My God!)”

In their statement, Kabataan Partylist Southern Mindanao said the incident happened in Matina Aplaya where volunteers where handing out campaign flyers.

“Despite calmly handing out fliers, the volunteers were heckled, ridiculed, and redtagged as members of the “CPP-NPA”. Kabataan volunteers were quick to call out his redtagging and calmly explained the platforms and advocacies of Kabataan,” their statement said.

The group said that the person “resorted to dumbfounded remarks” and began shouting at the volunteers. The statement quoted the person saying, “I am not red-tagging, I am just truth telling”.

The video later showed the person and a Kabataan volunteer addressing the vlogger as both aired their views. The person told the vlogger, “Huwag na ninyo i-post yan! Binibigyan nyo lang ng pagkakataon itong mga walang kwenta sa lipunan ng libreng TikTok! (Don’t ever post that! You’re just giving these useless people free mileage on TikTok!”

Davao Today tried to get the side of the vlogger, Cap Lodi TV, but he has not responded. His vlog is listed as a comic vlog. The said post has garnered 22 thousand shares and 19,900 comments.

Kabataan Partylist said the incident was in violation of Comelec Resolution 11116 Section 2 that prohibits acts of discrimination during campaigning.

The partylist said the resolution … explicitly prohibits acts of vilification, labeling, or guilt by association, as grounded in the Supreme Court’s ruling in Deduro vs. Vinoya. The attacks experienced by our volunteers clearly shows how redtagging systematically endangers the life of an individual.”

Anakbayan Southern Mindanao, which are volunteers for Kabataan Partylist, also described this incident as an “orchestrated propaganda campaign” using “red-tagging as a tool of intimidation reveals the active suppression of individuals advancing national democracy.”

The comments section on that post was filled with red-tagging statements.

Netizens from advocacy groups have called out the attacks, criticizing how emotional arguments cloud discussions.

“Such tactics must never be normalized, as they stifle critical thinking and sow fear within communities. These actions are unacceptable and constitute a grave threat to the life, liberty, and security of individuals,” the statement from Anakbayan said.

Kabataan Partylist said that during the incident, they wanted to rebuff the red-tagging claims of the person, and explained the track record and platform s of their group.

“Kabataan Partylist championed the Free College Education Law, SK Empowerment and Compensation Law, Free Public Wi-Fi Law, Free College Entrance Examination Law, and advocated for additional funding to education and basic social services. Kabataan has been vocal in calling for the abolition of confidential funds, alternative budget priorities, environmental justice, abolition of NTF-ELCAC, and ending redtagging,” their statement said. (davaotoday.com)