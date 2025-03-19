Councilor vs vlogger Jam Magno erupts over ayuda campaigning

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Allegations of the Dutertes’ rivals using “ayuda” distribution for campaigning has become a hot topic in the city.

The latest has evolved into a “word war” between Davao’s second district Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre against a former pro-Duterte vlogger Jam Magno who is now supporting Tingog Partylist and a rival candidate against the Dutertes.

The councilor called out Magno during Tuesday’s press meeting with city councilors, as he questioned Magno’s involvement in Davao politics when she is not a Davao resident.

“Ang question ra man gud diay is nganong nag-apil apil man ka sa politika sa Davao nga di man ka taga-Davao? Who are you to speak on behalf of the people of Davao nga wa man ka kaila, wa man ka nagpuyo dire, (The question here is why are you meddling in Davao politics when you are not from here? Who are you to speak on behalf of the people of Davao when you don’t know anyone here, and you’re not a resident here)” Alejandre said.

Magno, who earned popularity on TikTok for her in-your-face commentaries defending former President Rodrigo Duterte, was seen in the recent activity of Tingog Partylist in Davao’s second district where Alejandre is a district councilor.

Tingog is aligned with House Speaker Martin Romualdez, whose son Andrew is the party-list’s first nominee. The House Speaker’s wife Yedda is the incumbent representative.

This is not the first time that Magno plunged into Davao politics as she joined the campaign of a candidate in the barangay elections in 2023.

Magno responsed to Alejandre through her TikTok account with a clapback accusing the councilor for his lack of service to the second district.

“So ako gyud ang imong labdon? Unsa man kintahay ang imong mga project nga gibuhat para sa District Two? (So I’m giving you a headache. What project have you contributed for District Two?)” Magno asked, claiming that her support to Tingog has delivered more services to Davao communities.

The vlogger also accused Alejandre for spreading early campaign posters but is allegedly unavailable to his constituents who seek social welfare assistance.

Magno in another video addressed allegations from pro-DDS vloggers that she has criticized Duterte in a talk with Davao constituents. She clarified that her position in supporting Karlo Nograles, Duterte’s opponent for the mayoralty race, as she believes Duterte’s age is a factor for her decision.

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) warned against the use of social welfare programs popularly called “ayuda” for campaigning in the 2025 national and local elections.

However, Comelec grants medical and burial assistance due to their emergency nature. Housing-related financial aid is also restricted unless exempted by COMELEC, and treasury warrants or other financial instruments for future transactions cannot be processed during this period. (davaotoday.com)