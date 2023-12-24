Have you ever tried imagining how Christmas is for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)?

On social media, you’ll find them sharing cheerful photos of the places they are in – the enchanting European Christmas, bustling Christmas bazaars in the Middle East, and the festive Christmas parties they attend. Yet, amidst these glimpses of joy, do you realize that many, if not all of us, are alone and lonely?

Some may have families abroad due to marriage, but the yearning for the kind of Christmas back home persists. Those who can afford it might purchase ingredients from Asian stores to recreate Filipino dishes like suman and escabeche. A lucky few can even order a lechon, attempting to replicate the flavors of celebrations in the Philippines. However, the taste, while familiar, cannot replace the experience of sharing these dishes with family and friends in the Philippines.

Certain professionals, such as teachers and nurses, live in shared accommodations designed by their employers to foster a sense of community. Yet, this arrangement falls short of replacing the warmth of being with their own families, relatives, and friends.

The loneliest among OFWs, I suppose, are the kasambahays – the domestic workers. They work diligently for other families while yearning for the presence of their own. During Christmas, they serve in their employers’ homes, ensuring festivities for others, but unable to partake in the celebrations with their own families. Even if they manage to attend parties with fellow Filipinos, the solitude persists when they retire for the night, resting in a temporary bed away from home. Tragically, some of them do not even have a proper bed to rest on.

The families, friends, and relatives left behind in the Philippines often see the glamorous side of their loved ones living abroad through the lens of social media. The festive photos and smiling faces convey a semblance of joy, inadvertently overshadowing the underlying loneliness and isolation. Those back home must recognize that the challenges faced by OFWs extend beyond the visual narratives shared online. Understanding the emotional toll and acknowledging their sacrifices can foster a more compassionate perspective, encouraging open conversations about the true experiences of our OFWs.

In considering the plight of OFWs during the holiday season, it becomes imperative for the government to play an active role in their welfare. Policies and support systems should be in place to address the emotional well-being of OFWs, providing avenues for them to connect with their families, access counseling services, and cultivate a sense of community abroad. Public awareness campaigns can also catalyze change, prompting Filipinos in general to be more sensitive to the unique challenges faced by OFWs. But this should not be confined to the ephemeral nature of holiday seasons but should encompass a long-term vision. Beyond providing emotional support, the government should invest in programs that address the root causes of OFWs’ challenges.

The decision to work abroad is not merely a matter of choice but often a response to the stark reality of limited employment opportunities at home. The government must work towards creating sustainable solutions to generate decent livelihoods within the country, alleviating the need for Filipinos to seek employment overseas. A robust and comprehensive employment strategy, combined with education and skill development initiatives, can empower Filipinos to build their futures within the confines of their homeland.

Concrete actions are imperative to confront the systemic issues compelling Filipinos to seek employment abroad. To truly honor the sacrifices of our modern-day heroes, we must instigate a collective responsibility that extends beyond fleeting empathy. This entails a comprehensive approach, intertwining policy reform, educational initiatives, and heightened public awareness. Policy reform should address the root causes, creating an environment where opportunities for decent livelihoods abound within the homeland. Simultaneously, educational programs must equip Filipinos with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in diverse fields at home. Public awareness campaigns, crucial for dismantling misconceptions surrounding overseas work, can catalyze societal change. As we embark on this multifaceted journey, our aim should be nothing short of reshaping the narrative—envisioning a future where the decision to work abroad is driven by opportunity rather than necessity.

May our Christmas be more meaningful with our thoughts on our OFWs.

The Right Reverend Antonio Ablon of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente is presently the Chaplain of St. Catherine’s Anglican Chaplaincy in Stuttgart, Germany of the Diocese in Europe, Church of England. He is a former chaplain to the seafarers in Hamburg, Germany and Bishop of IFI Pagadian.