FACT CHECK: Marcos Jr. administration, ICC plot to kill PRRD false

By Jonah Diacono

CLAIM: The Facebook page “Die Hard Rodrigo Roa Duterte Fans” posted on March 13, 2025 that former President Rodrigo Duterte was hospitalized after his detention in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and claims that the Marcos Jr. administration and ICC are conspiring to kill the former president.

RATING: FALSE

FACTS: There is no proof from the page to back their claims of conspiracy. The ICC is an international court with jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression. Ex-president Duterte is accused of crimes against humanity in relation to alleged extrajudicial killings between 2011-2019. Under the ICC’s custody, he arrived at the Hague Airport, Netherlands on Wednesday at 4:54 P.M.(11:54 P.M. Philippine standard time) and is now currently detained at the ICC Detention Center in Scheveningen.

The claim of conspiracy between the Marcos Jr. administration has been raised by Duterte supporters to gain sympathy from their die-hard supporters as its Facebook name suggests.

Jonah Diacono is a Senior High School student from the Colegio de San Ignacio. This fact-check is part of their work immersion program.

