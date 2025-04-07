FACT CHECK: No mass resignation of soldiers following Duterte’s arrest by ICC

By Freshia Pagsiat

CLAIM: After former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested for his trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC), rumors online began circulating that many soldiers had resigned in protest over the situation.

A TikTok video featured a military officer announcing her resignation following the arrest of former President Duterte, which has earned over 56,500 views, 2,455 reactions, and 111 comments.

RATING: Misleading

FACT: Duterte was arrested under a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) last March 11 for alleged crimes against humanity related to his administration’s brutal drug war. He is currently in ICC custody in The Hague, Netherlands.

Following this, unverified reports began circulating about mass resignations among soldiers in support of Duterte.

On March 13, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) denied claims that personnel were resigning to show support for the former president following his arrest.

AFP spokesperson Colonel Margareth Padilla clarified that “The AFP clarifies that reports of AFP personnel resigning in support of former President Duterte remain unverified. We urge everyone to exercise critical discernment and avoid spreading unconfirmed information.”

She further stated, “The AFP remains a professional, unified, and non-partisan institution, committed to its constitutional mandate of defending the nation and serving the Filipino people. Our personnel continues to remain focused on our sworn duty, upholding the rule of law and the chain of command.”

Padilla called for unity and restraint among Filipinos in light of the increasing political tensions manifested online. “We call on all Filipinos to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law. Let us prioritize unity and allow the legal processes to unfold. We have full confidence in our institutions to handle this matter with due diligence,” she concluded.

Philippine Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-ala also confirmed they hadn’t received any reports of soldiers resigning. “The Army remains in high morale and remains a professional organization focused on its mandate,” he said.

“We are facing other problems here in the Philippine Army, so we are focused on our mandate,” he added, noting there was no need for a loyalty check.

Similarly, Philippine Navy spokesperson Capt. John Percie Alcos affirmed the organization’s adherence to the chain of command. “The Philippine Navy assures all Filipinos that we uphold the highest standard of professionalism. Every sailor and marine will remain loyal to the Constitution and to the oath that we took to serve the country and the Filipino people,” he stated.

Philippine Air Force (PAF) Col. Maria Consuelo Castillo echoed this sentiment, saying there had been no reports of “unrest nor noted any personnel resignations.”

“Our airmen remain alert and ready to perform their duty to maintain peace and security. We are still in a period of mourning from the loss of our comrades, but it only serves to inspire us to do our jobs even better amidst the challenges that we currently face,” she said.

Freshia Pagsiat is a Senior High School student from the Colegio de San Ignacio. This fact-check is part of their work immersion program.

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.