FACT CHECK: Protest in Serbia falsely labeled as pro-Duterte rally in Netherlands

By Crystal Laga

CLAIM: A viral video on Facebook claims a massive rally turned out in Netherlands in support of former President Duterte who is now detained and facing trial in the International Criminal Court. The video showed a huge crowd marching on the streets with chants of Duterte heard on the video.

The video was first posted by Mike Romero and has gained 30 million views and is shared by several pages and accounts supporting the former president such as Duterte Dark Iron Fist. (post links here)

VERDICT: False

WHY IT’S FALSE:

The video posted by the Duterte supporters was actually taken from a news video of a protest in Serbia in March 1, 2025. The rally was held in protest of corruption in their government, and in the video the flag of Serbia was even visible as protesters were waving that flag. The video was edited with an audio of chants for Duterte.

The disinformation was called out by social media users and pages as they also provided links to the original video. Romero has taken down the video, but this has been downloaded and posted by pro-Duterte accounts and pages.

There were protest actions by pro-Duterte groups in The Netherlands which are shown ni news clips and social media posts but showed a small number of people.

Crystal Laga is a Senior High School student from the Colegio de San Ignacio. This fact-check is part of their work immersion program.

