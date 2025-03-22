FACT CHECK: Donald Trump Has Not Released Any Statement on ICC’s Arrest of Rodrigo Duterte

By Kate Galarce

CLAIM: Two social media accounts posted same claims on March 13 that U.S. President Donald Trump expresses sympathy over the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and announced threats to impose sanctions against the administration of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over this incident.

The first post (left) shows an alleged letter by Trump to the Philippines with the Washington Post masthead expressing sympathy to the Philippines. The second post (right) shows a pubmat with a story that Trump will issue sanctions on the Philippines.

VERDICT: False

WHY IT IS FALSE: There are no official and verified statements from the U.S. government, reputable news websites, media outlets and even from Trump’s personal X (former Twitter) account that contained such statement.

Trump met Duterte during his official visit to the Philippines in 2017.

The layout of the Washington Post pubmat shows inconsistent style on its font, which the pubmat is most likely fabricated.

Kate Galarce is a Senior High School student from the Colegio de San Ignacio. This fact-check is part of their work immersion program.

