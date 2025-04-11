FACT CHECK: Vice Ganda denies making post supporting former President Duterte

By Aldwin Dapiton

CLAIM: Comedian and television host Vice Ganda expressed support for former President Rodrigo Duterte after his arrest by the International Criminal Court.

The said post was made on a Facebook page named Blah blah which showed a photo of the actor’s supposed X (former Twitter) account with the following quote about Duterte:

“Ayaw kong magpaka-hipokrito ha, aminin natin nung time ni FPRRD, karamihan ng adik nagbagong buhay, karamihan sa kriminal nag-uunahang sumuko, dahil sa takot kay Duterte. Confident kayong lumabas sa gabi dahil alam niyong yung mga kriminal at masasamang loob nabawasan na. Kung hindi si Duterte yung namuno ng pandemic, lahat tayo, patay. Lahat ng pondo ng gobyerno ginamit ni Duterte maitawid lang tayo sa pandemic.”

(“I don’t want to be a hypocrite, let’s admit that during the time of Duterte, most of the drug addicts had reformed, and the majority of criminals surrendered, because they feared Duterte. You were confident to go out at night because you knew criminals and villains had decreased. If it wasn’t Duterte who led during the pandemic, we’re all dead. Duterte used all government funds to get us through the pandemic.”)

VERDICT: FALSE

FACT: Vice Ganda, who has been vocal on social issues especially on Duterte’s administration, posted on her Facebook account denying she made such statement.

“Huwag paniwalaan ang kumakalat na pahayag na ito! Wala po akong nilabas o sinabina ganitong statement (Don’t believe that post that is circulating around! I did not release any such statement),” the actor said.

A review of Vice Ganda’s social media platform did not yield any proof of her posting praises for the former Duterte. Her X account mostly posts about personal life, her work and interaction with fans.

The said X-account that was posted by Blah Blah showed Vice Ganda’s profile photo taken from her TV program Gandang Gabi Vice The said post has been taken down from the said page.

Vice Ganda’s followers have been alarmed and dismayed by the spurious posts going around on social media, reiterating the need to validate information prior to posting.

Aldwin Dapiton is a Senior High School student from the Colegio de San Ignacio. This fact-check is part of their work immersion program.

