What happened to Zero Remittance week?

davaotoday.com file photo

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Zero Remittance Week pushed by a group of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in protest of the arrest and trial of former President Rodrigo Duterte seemed to have passed without traction.

This campaign was initiated by the group Maisug Croatia, which called on fellow OFWs, many of whom voted for Duterte in 2016, to join their no-remittance week that coincided with the former president’s 80th birthday on March 28 until April 4.

This was met with various reactions from OFW and Filipino migrant communities and from netizens, either supporting or criticizing this campaign.

One of the criticisms was raised by Migrante International, which has chapters in over 23 countries, which said the Zero Remittance campaign was originally a campaign they joined with other migrant workers in the early 2000s to protest government policies that were affecting their situation.

“In 2008 and 2015, we (Migrante) and the International Migrants Alliance (IMA), led Zero Remittance Day campaigns. Zero Remittance calls were a powerful force for overseas Filipinos to collectively oppose anti-OFW policies under the Arroyo and B.S. Aquino administrations,” the group said in a statement.

Among the issues that Migrante and IMA protested during those years were the following:

• Implementation of OWWA Omnibus Policies that allowed OFW recruitment agencies to charge OFWs with higher fees;

• Plunder of OWWA funds for Arroyo’s electioneering;

• Tax hikes on balikbayan boxes, tanim-bala, and bukas-balikbayan box scandals;

• Neglect in providing assistance to OFW victims of exploitation and abuse.

“The Zero Remittance campaign is a legitimate form of action and protest of Filipino migrants against poverty, corruption, and injustice. It should not be used to defend a corrupt, criminal mass murderer,” the group said.

OFWs and Filipino migrants across the globe have launched spontaneous rallies since Duterte was arrested and faced trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands. He is charged with crimes against humanity for the war on drugs campaign that has reportedly killed 30,000 people.

Just how much of an impact the zero remittance campaign of Duterte supporters make to the economy is not significant on a macro-scale.

IBON Executive Director Sonny Africa said that probably $439 million in remittance was probably withheld during that week, based on an estimate of earnings and population of OFWs that supported Duterte.

“Taking off from how 71% of overseas Filipinos voted Duterte in 2016 (much more than 39% Duterte got of total vote) – at most $439M remits might (had stopped),” Africa said.

He noted that Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas had net reserves of $107,378 million at the end of February this year, which is still enough to buffer any loss from a week of non-remittance.

“Remittances really just stopped for a moment, if even that, and will eventually be sent anyway bumping up remittances afterwards,” he explained

The OFWs contributed $34.493 billion in remittances in 2024, coming from more than 2 million workers across the globe.

Africa said that for a Zero Remittance campaign to affect the government, it should be sustained for weeks. But this will also affect their families who rely on remittances for expenditures from housing, education, health and others.

Aside from that, the issue about how a campaign strategy of the OFWs intended for economic reforms is being used for a political issue doesn’t likely draw all the support of the OFWs.

“It’s a ‘powerful message’ only because it’s catchy enough to get noticed – much like the Duterte brand which is all bluster and optics but, at its core, empty and devoid of anything meaningful or positive,” Africa observed.

Migrante International also points out that Duterte has “trampled on communities of many Filipino families” with issues of corruption, failed promises and neglect.

“We OFWs suffered a lot during Duterte’s (presidency), they exploited the OFWs more with the implementation of compulsory SSS and PhilHealth (contributions),” their statement said.

OFWs and migrant Filipinos conducted rallies in their respective countries last March 28, but 19 OFWs in Qatar were arrested as rallies are banned. The Department of Foreign Affairs is now appealing to the Qatar government for the release and lower penalties that might include fines and imprisonment. (davaotoday.com)