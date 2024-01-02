FACT CHECK: VP Sara getting highest rating in survey is misleading

The pro-Duterte blog MindaVote posted on December 15 that Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has the highest trust rating among public officials in the latest survey by the consultancy group Publicus Asia.

“Nangunguna si VP Sara Duterte sa Top 5 Officials ng pamahalaan na nakakuha ng mataas na trust rating batay sa pinakahuling Pahayag survey ng Publicus Asia,” their post said.

(VP Sara Duterte leads the top five government officials in garnering the highest trust rating according to the latest Pahayag survey of Publicus Asia.)

The post has gathered 1,660 positive reactions and 72 shares.

MindaVote is a blog and also a website that was started during the presidential campaign of Rodrigo Duterte in 2016 and continues to publish stories on the former president and Vice President Sara. It has also posted commentaries not favoring House Speaker Martin Romualdez, whom the former president is claiming to be seeking the presidency in 2028 and a potential rival to the reported plans of Sara to run for the nation’s highest position.

RATING: Misleading

The blog post did not put out the complete picture of the survey on the people’s ratings on the Marcos Jr administration, which showed Duterte’s ratings have declined this year.

Publicus Asia published its Pahayag End of Year survey results and a press release on their website www.publicusasia.com with the headline “PBBM slightly recovers, VP Duterte experiences a downward trend – PAHAYAG Survey”.

The year-end survey showed that Sara Duterte’s approval rating has declined from 62% to 59% in the fourth quarter. “This downward trend is particularly pronounced in Mindanao, where approval decreases from 84% to 76%”, the press release states.

The survey shows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has “a slight recovery” in his approval rating, rising from 55% in the third quarter this year up to 58% in the fourth quarter. His ratings increased across the islands, and also among middle-income voters (51% to 60%) and self-employed groups (54% to 62%).

Other top officials rated in the survey show Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who hails from Bukidnon, slightly recovered his trust rating from 43% to 47%. But House Speaker Romualdez from Leyte continues to slip from 42% in the second quarter, down to 37% in the third and 36% in the final quarter.

In the survey, around 44% said the major issue that affected the vice president was the confidential funds controversy in which Duterte was questioned in congressional committee hearings as to where and how she spent the P125 million fund in less than a month in December of 2022. On top of fund, solons deemed the allocation was unconstitutional.

News outfits such as Manila Bulletin, Manila Times, and Manila Standard reported the full results of the survey.

The Pahayag end of year survey was an independent, non-commissioned survey as Publicus Asia claims, and was conducted from November 29 to December 4. It conducted the survey among 1,500 responders who are registered voters based on a market research panel of over 200,000 Filipinos.

