During my tenure as one of the port chaplains in Hamburg, I observed that nearly all the cargo vessels I visited had more than three Filipino crew members on board. The typical greeting upon my arrival was, “May SIM card ka, kabayan?” This question, akin to a customary welcome, always marked the beginning of our conversations. Subsequently, the seafarers would inquire, “Magpadala ako, kabayan.”

These initial exchanges shed light on two significant aspects of Filipino seafarers’ lives. Firstly, the routine purchase of SIM cards in every port underscores their commitment to staying connected with their loved ones back home because most of the vessels have no provision of internet and if there is it is either very limited or they pay high cost. Secondly, their regular remittance of money, apart from their standard salary received through manning agencies, reflects the financial support they provide to their families. This additional income, derived from modest overtime pay and supplementary jobs not specified in their contracts, is crucial for addressing daily needs and emergencies within both their immediate and extended families.

Engaging in conversations with seafarers has deepened my understanding of the profound sacrifices they make for their families and our country. Many express surprise at the unforeseen hardships accompanying their profession, leading some to contemplate leaving their jobs. A significant number even articulate reservations about recommending the same career path for their children. These sentiments underscore the unanticipated challenges that seafarers grapple with and illuminate the complex decision-making process they face in balancing familial commitments with the demands of their chosen profession.

Our Filipino seafarers are facing a wide range of challenges while working on international vessels.

With contracts spanning nine months, Filipino seafarers endure a significantly extended period away from home, fostering feelings of isolation and homesickness. This prolonged separation results in them missing important family events such as birthdays, graduations, and the birth of their child by a spouse. The cumulative effect of these absences can regrettably strain family relationships and take a toll on their mental health. The sacrifices made during this extended duration at sea highlight the challenges seafarers face in maintaining a delicate balance between professional responsibilities and personal connections. The isolation, stress, and uncertainty associated with seafaring can contribute to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. Access to mental health support services may be limited on board.

The maritime industry places significant demands on seafarers, exposing them to heavy workloads and challenging conditions that can result in heightened stress and fatigue, potentially impacting both job performance and overall well-being. Furthermore, the multicultural environment onboard introduces cultural differences that pose challenges in communication and understanding. Language variations, differing customs, and diverse work practices often contribute to misunderstandings among crew members.

In addition to the mental and physical demands they face, seafarers navigate through perilous situations, including adverse weather conditions, onboard accidents, and security risks such as piracy. This is particularly evident in current events in the Red Sea, where the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel heightens the threat level for seafarers.

Seafarers encounter challenges in accessing medical assistance while in foreign ports, exacerbated by limited onboard medical facilities that make addressing health concerns promptly a considerable challenge. Beyond health issues, some seafarers also grapple with contractual problems, including delayed payments, unfair treatment, and contract violations. Resolving these disputes is often complex and necessitates intricate legal interventions. Notably, vessels may be operated by a company registered and licensed in one country while being registered in another, adding a layer of complexity to the resolution of contractual matters.

While shore leave is inherently a right of seafarers, its enjoyment is often compromised due to tight schedules during port visits, particularly during the busiest periods for the crew, especially those on smaller vessels. Numerous factors contribute to this limitation, including security concerns and immigration restrictions in certain ports.

The poignant reality for Filipino seafarers is the practical joblessness they experience after the conclusion of their contracts. During the three to six months until they secure a new contract from manning agencies, they face a financial void. Compounding this challenge is the perception of these agencies being oppressive, with limited government support exacerbating the seafarers’ predicament.

The Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers is yet to be finalized.

The Right Reverend Antonio Ablon of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente is presently the Chaplain of St. Catherine’s Anglican Chaplaincy in Stuttgart, Germany of the Diocese in Europe, Church of England. He is a former chaplain to the seafarers in Hamburg, Germany and Bishop of IFI Pagadian.