Makabayan fields senatorial slate to represent voice of the poor

Makabayan Coalition’s senatorial slate for the 2025 elections. (Photo from Koalisyong Makabayan’s Facebook page)

DAVAO CITY,Philippines – The Makabayan Coalition, which consists of progressive party-lists and sectoral organizations, is fielding a lineup for the 2025 senatorial elections consisting of activists, party-list lawmakers and leaders from the marginalized groups.

They called their slate the “genuine opposition” in contrast to the heated rivalry between the Marcos and Duterte families that is hogging headlines but have not delivered a clear agenda to the people.

The 10-person Makabayan lineup was unveiled last August 26, which was National Heroes Day, in a rally at Liwasang Bonifacio.

“Our candidates are not just leaders but are true advocates for the Filipino people, ready to push for policies that uplift the oppressed and marginalized sectors of our society,” Bayan Muna chairperson and Makabayan co-chair Neri Colmenares said.

Leading the ticket is ACT Teachers Party-list Representative and House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro and Gabriela Women’s Party Party-list Representative and House Assistant Minority Leader Arlene Brosas.

Both lawmakers are serving their last terms in their respective party-lists, and have gained public approval for their consistent face-off with Vice President Sara Duterte over the issue of her confidential funds.

Former Bayan Muna Representative Teddy Casiño and former Gabriela Representative and National Anti-Poverty Commission Chairperson Liza Maza are also joining the slate.

Completing the 10-person lineup are Mody Floranda, chairperson of the transport group Piston, Mimi Domingo, Kadamay secretary general Mimi Domingo representing the urban poor, Jocelyn Andamo who is secretary general of the Filipino Nurses United, Kilusang Mayo Uno secretary general Jerome Adonis, fisherfolk and Pamalakaya vice chair Ronnel Arambulo and Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas chairperson Danilo Ramos.

During the rally, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan secretary general Renato Reyes emphasized that the workers, farmers and the marginalized have every right to be heard and to seek public office.

“Some people ask: why would you field laborers and farmers? Our answer: Why not? Why is it that in a society that claims to be democratic, people who come from the largest sectors can’t run for public office?” Reyes said during the gathering.

Reyes said the Makabayan candidates represent communities and sectors that offers an alternative to the traditional politics that has long dominated the Senate.

He also refuted the statement of Duterte spokesperson Harry Roque that the political battle is just between the Marcoses and Dutertes with its catchphrase of “pwersa ng kadiliman laban sa pwersa ng kabutihan” (battle between the forces of darkness and the forces of good). Rather, the Makabayan bannered itself as #TaumbayanSaSenado.

“The unveiling of the Makabayan senatorial slate is a significant step towards promoting the interests of the marginalized sectors and advancing the struggle for genuine social change in the country,” Makabayan said in their statement.

This is the biggest slate fielded by Makabayan for the senatorial race as compared to its performance in previous elections where they field one or two candidates and are guest candidates of traditional political groups.

In 2010, Makabayan fielded Bayan Muna Rep. Satur Ocampo and Maza. Casiño ran alone in 2013. Colmenares also ran for the senate in 2016, 2019 and 2022 where he was joined with KMU chairperson Elmer Labog.

The filing for senatorial candidates will take place on the first week of October, and elections will be held on May 12, 2025.

The Marcoses have reportedly formed a coalition with four other parties and are completing their senate slate composed of current senators seeking re-election and combacking senators.

The Dutertes meanwhile are still looking to complete their slate but have lost significant allies since 2022 and after the dissolution of the Uniteam alliance.

The major opposition group Liberal Party is also fielding three candidates but are still adding their numbers.

The Makabayan Coalition hopes their lineup can impress the public with their track record of consistency in championing their issues as members of the House of Representatives.

“The track record of Makabayan shows consistent representation in the fight for decent wage, genuine land reform, and national sovereignty,” Makabayan executive vice president and former ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio said. (davaotoday.com)