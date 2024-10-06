Rody Duterte open to running for Davao mayor again

Former President Rodrigo Duterte (Screenshot from Rody Duterte Facebook livestream)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Former President Rodrigo Duterte said he is open to run for mayor of Davao City again in the 2025 midterm election.

He announced this in a press conference on Saturday night, October 5, where he answered this question in his typical manner of asking reporters back.

“Is that the public clamor? Does the media sentiment reflect the community?” he asked while pointing at reporters one-by-one seeking an answer. “Sige, mag mayor tayo, (Alright, let’s run for mayor)” he said.

When asked what position incumbent mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte would be running for in 2025, he said his son should be his vice mayor.

The former president said he is not interested in running for the Senate despite his strong showing in surveys and an invitation from his party, the Partido ng Demokratikong Pilipino (PDP-Laban) to run, saying he is now too old to campaign. He will be 80 years old by the start of the campaign period early next year.

“You think I can carry a national campaign at my age? Do you want me to die? Ma-collapse ako nyan. (I might collapse) At my age, mukhang hindi ko na kaya (I can’t carry it). Let us be realistic about it,” he said.

PDP-Laban is in need of filling up the slate. They have fielded three candidates for senator as of October 3: Senators Christopher ‘Bong’ Go and Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa seeking reelection, and actor Philip Salvador.

The Marcos administration, whom the Dutertes have severed ties with this year, is fielding up a complete slate through an alliance with other political parties including Nacionalista Party, Lakas-CMD, Nationalist People’s Coalition, and Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

Duterte has served seven terms as city mayor of Davao through four decades, where he built his political capital for keeping peace in the city through his war on drugs, which later propelled him to the presidency. His three children have won seats in local and national positions through his popularity.

But the Dutertes are now facing controversies. Vice President Sara Duterte and Davao’s first district congressman, Paolo, are both questioned for mismanagement of their respective offices’ budgets. Former President Duterte is facing a probe and possible arrest by the International Criminal Court for widespread killings committed in his war on drugs campaign which he carried over during the presidency.

At the home front, the Dutertes find the Nograles family, their erstwhile political rival, reportedly fielding PBA Party-list Representative Margarita ‘Migs’ Nograles for the city’s mayoral post to be backed by a national party. (davaotoday.com)