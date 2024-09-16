Quiboloy pleads not guilty, as more complaints surface

Photo from DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos’ Facebook page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – As detained preacher Apollo Quiboloy faced the courts in Pasig and Quezon cities last week on abuse and trafficking charges, more similar complaints are surfacing in Davao.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) acting director Colonel Hansel Marantan said on Thursday, September 12, that there have been victims of Quiboloy’s operations who have approached them for help over their experience of alleged abuses.

Marantan said the victims were enticed to join Quiboloy’s church, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), and Children’s Joy Foundation with the promise of free education. They were asked to offer “pastoral service” in return.

The police chief said they are getting the statements and will file cases against Quiboloy.

“He’s a pedophile,” Marantan described the disgraced preacher, after hearing more stories of minors allegedly being abused.

Davao Today published a story in 2021 where women rights advocates have long complained of Quiboloy’s influence that thwarted victims to file legal action against him.

Professor Mae Fe Templa, a consultant and former undersecretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, had sought the de-accreditation of Quiboloy’s foundation but her motion was shelved.

Quiboloy pleaded not guilty in the two arraignments last week, September 12, in Pasig and Quezon cities.

The Quezon City regional trial court will try Quiboloy and his five associates on sexual abuse and child abuse. Meanwhile, the Pasig court will look into the qualified trafficking charges filed against him.

The sexual and child abuse charges are punishable under Republic Act 7610, known as the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Rights advocates hope that due process will take its course on the trial of Quiboloy, an issue that has sparked debate among Davawenyos on his influence and the implication of the case on the ongoing Marcos-Duterte rift. Quiboloy is an ally of the Duterte family, as former president Rodrigo Duterte has been made administrator of his properties following his legal predicament.

Peace advocate Pastor Danny Pantoja said on his Facebook post: “For those claiming to be his victims, this is a first step toward truth and justice.”

Former Bayan Muna Partylist Representative Carlos Isagani Zarate, a rights lawyer based in Davao City, said Marcos should ensure Quiboloy will not be afforded luxury in detention, as Quiboloy’s lawyers requested for hospital arrest due to the preacher’s hypertension.

“The Marcos government should ensure that Quiboloy will not be given VIP status and is made accountable to the fullest for his alleged crimes. He should not be made a political trophy at the expense of the interest of the victims. The government should not stop with Quiboloy but should also run after the others who conspired with him in committing abuses with impunity,” Zarate said. (davaotoday.com)