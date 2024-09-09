The arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy marks a significant moment in the country’s struggle for justice, yet it exposes the deeper, more entrenched problem of Philippine politics—its systemic rot. Quiboloy, who stands accused of some of the most heinous crimes, from human trafficking to fraud, was shielded for far too long by a political system that prioritizes alliances and dynasties over accountability and justice. His arrest may feel like a victory, but it is only a small crack in a wall built by the corrupt and powerful.

Let’s be clear: Quiboloy’s case isn’t just about one man. It’s about the entire political structure that allows individuals like him to rise and remain untouchable for so long. His powerful friends—from the Duterte family to other influential political figures—rushed to his defense when law enforcement was closing in. They invoked human rights to protect a man accused of violating the rights of countless others. Why? Because in the Philippines, political survival trumps justice, and our leaders will do anything to keep their alliances intact, no matter the cost.

A rotten political system

Philippine politics operates within a flawed, transactional system where political dynasties and alliances take precedence over the rule of law. In such a system, individuals like Quiboloy thrive, not because they are beyond reproach, but because their connections to powerful families provide them with impunity. The Marcos administration’s muted response to the Quiboloy case isn’t simply weakness—it reflects the complexities of navigating a fractured political landscape.

With the alliance between the Marcos and Duterte families now broken, the administration must tread carefully to avoid further destabilizing its own power base, particularly in Mindanao, where the Duterte family still holds significant influence. While the feud between these political dynasties may suggest an opportunity for decisive action, it has instead led to hesitation, as both sides seek to preserve their own interests and political capital in a system where alliances shift as quickly as they are formed.

This isn’t just a Marcos problem. It’s a problem that has existed for decades and will continue until we dismantle the structures that enable these political arrangements. As long as dynasties reign supreme and patronage politics dominates, individuals with money and influence will continue to evade justice, while the rest of the country suffers the consequences. Quiboloy’s fall should have come much earlier, but the system protected him. His defenders weren’t concerned with justice—they were concerned with their political interests.

The role of religious leaders in the rotten system

In a society where Christianity is deeply woven into the fabric of daily life, the complicity—or silence—of religious leaders in the face of figures like Quiboloy must also be challenged. The Church, as a moral compass for millions, has too often looked the other way when powerful individuals, cloaked in religious authority, abuse their influence and violate the very principles of justice, compassion, and truth.

Christian leaders and communities must confront their own responsibility in perpetuating this broken system by remaining silent or by protecting those who exploit faith for power. If they are to be true to their mission, religious leaders in the Philippines must denounce not only the sins of individuals like Quiboloy but also the political and economic structures that enable them. It is time for the Church to stand on the side of justice, to challenge the dynasties and corrupt systems that protect the powerful at the expense of the vulnerable, and to lead their flocks in demanding the transformation of a society that has lost its moral bearings.

The public must act

In this broken system, the burden now falls on the Filipino people to demand more. It’s not enough to celebrate the arrest of Quiboloy; we must ask why it took this long and how many more are like him, hiding behind their political allies, waiting for the next election to pass so they can go back to business as usual. Political reform isn’t an option—it’s a necessity. The Filipino people cannot afford to be passive or complacent in the face of a system that routinely sacrifices justice at the altar of power.

We need to start by dismantling the political dynasties that enable people like Quiboloy to operate with impunity. We need leaders who are accountable to the people, not to their personal connections. We need to stop voting for the same names, the same families, and the same power structures that perpetuate the cycle of corruption.

Quiboloy’s arrest should be a wake-up call, not just about his crimes but about the system that allowed them to happen.

Let’s not forget that this is just one case. Behind Quiboloy are countless others who benefit from the same rotten political system, protected by the same powerful alliances. If we are serious about change, we must push for a complete overhaul of our political structure. Our country deserves better, but it won’t come from the same old names and faces. It will come from the collective power of the people demanding that justice, not political gain, should be the guiding principle of governance.

The question is: Are we ready to fight for that change? Because if we’re not, the Quiboloys of the world will continue to thrive in the shadows of a broken system.