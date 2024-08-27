Rescue and a barricade in the KOJC search operations day #2

DAVAO CITY,Philippines – On the second day of the police operation on Sunday, August 25, to search for alleged trafficker Apollo Quiboloy believed to be hiding in his Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound saw his followers barricading the highway while two members were rescued by police and reuniting with their families.

The rally happened at 7 pm as KOJC members earlier gathered at the sidewalk in front of their compound led by their Pastor Carlo Catiil.

Then one by one, members walked past police officers guarding the compound and occupied the middle of the road. Officers could no longer contain the crowd that began chanting and jeering that they lost trust on them.

The church members also shouted “hustisya” (justice) to their leader, called for President Bongbong Marcos Jr to step down and cheered for former President Rodrigo Duterte, an ally of Quiboloy.

The rally blocked traffic for more than two hours, as people who were bound for their flights at the Davao International Airport had to get down from their vehicles and walked to the airport.

PNP Regional Office 11 (PRO-XI) Director General Nicolas Torre III, head of the search operations, arrived at 9 pm to demand rallyists to clear the highway. He was jeered by the crowd, but later acceded and opened a portion of the highway.

Tension gripped the rally when smoke appeared. KOJC members claimed it was teargas, but PRO-XI spokesperson Major Cahterine Dela Rey later told reporters the smoke came from KOJC members who set fire on rubber tires.

“Nakuyapan ilang mga kauban sa kaaso, ang pulis nirescue pero pulis daw ang sad-an (Their co-members collapsed from the smell, the police rescued them but they blamed the police),” Dela Rey told reporters.

Members alleged through social media that police officers of harassing and injuring members, and a plan from authorities to cut off water and electric supplies to the compound, claims that the PNP Regional Office 11 (PRO-XI) denied.

KOJC members continue to occupy a portion of the highway outside their compound to dramatize their protest, as law enforcers had to reroute traffic.

Quiboloy’s lawyer Israelito Torreon spoke to media asking the PRO-XI to stop its operations now going into its third day. The lawyer said the deployment of 2,000 officers have turned a private property into a garrison.

But officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will not yield.

In a press conference at the PRO XI headquarters on late Sunay afternoon, PRO-XI Director General Nicolas Torre III appeared with PNP National Chief General Rommel Marbil, saying they are more certain to locate Quiboloy.

Torre said his troops are tracing Quiboloy’s location in various bunkers in the compound using ground-penetrating radar that detects heartbeat, movement and heat signature.

The director explained that what took place in day one was a “general survey” to assess the layout of Quiboloy’s 30-hectare compound, that helped them with their comprehensive searh operation on Sunday.

“In a few hours maybe, we will have concrete results of the search. (We are looking now for the entrance to the underground facility),” Torre told reporters.

Marbil added that police officers face the challenge in their operations as KOJC members put up barricades inside the compound and often confronted the officrs.

The PNP chief assured that police officers have observed human rights, refuting claims of harassment.

He added that the two rescued KOJC members are considered victims of human trafficking and may constitute more charges against the preacher.

Reports identified the two as a 20-year-old youth from Samar and a 52-year old from Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Police said the 20-year old was promised a scholarship and left his family three years ago. His family sought police help as KOJC cut off communications with his son for years, and they later learned their son wanted to leave the compound for a year but was prevented by their leaders.

The 52-year old was rescued by her daughter, who said her mother has been a long-serving member and helped in selling items for the KOJC, but has never returned to the family.

Quiboloy faces charges of human trafficking, child and sexual abuse cases stemming from testimonies of former members. Warrants were issued by courts in Manila early this year but authorities have repeatedly failed to locate him in his properties.(davaotoday.com)