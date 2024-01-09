Rodrigo Duterte denies leading destab: ‘I’m fine with Marcos’

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Former President Rodrigo Duterte denied holding meetings with military officials on rumored destabilization plots against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte downplayed that issue in a press conference with Davao media last Saturday. “Sino namang g****g police or pati military na makipag-meeting sa akin to destab? (Which police or military officer will be a fool to meet with me to talk of destabilization?),” he quipped.

Duterte said he is “comfortable with Marcos” administering the government, a change in tact as the former president once called Marcos Jr. “a weak leader” during the 2022 presidential campaign.

“Wala koy nakit-an nga major errors ba, apil na corruption, wala man (I have not seen any major errors, including corruption, nothing). Apparently, Marcos is treading on a straight path,” he said.

Changed tact

The rumors persisted around October when Duterte started criticizing House Speaker Martin Romualdez, cousin of Marcos Jr., over the results of the national budget hearings that took away the confidential funds for his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

The former president also claimed Romualdez has plans for the presidency in 2028, in which he may go up against Sara Duterte, who is a frontrunner for the highest post.

Duterte also said in an episode of his suspended program in SMNI that he may run for senator or as vice president amidst rumors of impeachment of his daughter.

But the former president changed tact this week. He told Davao reporters on Saturday that he had no plans to return to politics as he is “retired (and) tired”.

He said he is seeking a way to “indirectly talk” with Marcos Jr over the suspension of broadcast network SMNI, which was established by his friend and adviser, preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

The network has been suspended by the National Telecommunications Commission after a Congress probe over violations of its franchise policies and irregularities in its legal papers.

The network is criticized for hosting pro-Duterte personalities where some fanned red-tagging propaganda.

Retired officers

Observers note that there is dissatisfaction among retired officers.

Journalist Manuel Mogato, editor at large of OnePress PH who has covered the defense beat for decades, wrote in his column that “efforts to unseat President Marcos Jr. will not succeed if calls for a withdrawal of support come only from retired generals and ex-soldiers for mundane reasons.”

Former Senator and Philippine Navy official Antonio Trillanes IV, also said in a television interview this week that retired generals linked to Duterte have tried to agitate active officers on certain issues, but this has been unsuccessful.

“You can really identify that most of them are allied with the Dutertes. Their agenda is to agitate, hoping they can encourage active members of the Armed Forces. But so far, they are unsuccessful,” he said.

Both Mogato and Trillanes pointed out issues that former officials are dissatisfied with: the reduction of pension, the fixed term for the Chief of Staff that will affect the careers of some officers, and the resumption of peace talks with the National Democratic Front.

Trillanes said acts of destabilization or withdrawal of support will benefit the Dutertes as Sara will likely succeed Marcos.

Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner has assured the media that the military officials are all out in supporting the commander-in-chief.

Mogato added that Marcos Jr. “remained secure as long as the officers and soldiers were loyal to the chain of command and upheld military professionalism.”

But Duterte’s future hangs in the balance as the International Criminal Court is proceeding with its probe on his campaign against illegal drugs during his six-year presidency that has killed around 6,000 to 20,000 people.

Duterte told reporters that he is “too old to worry about these things” and will be ready to face the ICC probe if the Marcos Jr administration grants them entry to the country.

“Tingnan ko lang kung ano they can come up with, sagutin ko sila (Let us see what they can come up with, and I’ll answer to that),” he said. (davaotoday.com)