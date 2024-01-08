No comeback for Duterte in 2025, ‘I’m retired’

davaotoday.com file photo

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Former president Rodrigo Duterte announced Saturday evening January 6 that he is not eyeing a comeback in the 2025 elections.

“I am retired, I’m tired, count me out,” the 79-year-old former president told reporters in a press conference at Grand Men Seng Hotel, his first in eighteen months since stepping down from his presidency in June 2022.

Duterte topped a senatorial survey by Publicus Asia conducted in early December, gathering a 48% voting preference. The former president is also prodded to return as mayor after public criticisms were raised on his son Sebastian ‘Baste’ who is rarely seen in City Hall and public functions.

He said Sebastian does not want to be in politics. “Ayaw talaga (He doesn’t want it),” as he said his son prefers the quiet life or to go into business.

But Duterte said his age at 79 and his health is now hindering him from engaging in public service.

“Maskin ginusto ko man, di na kaya ng katawan ko. Kung hindi mo na kaya, wag mo nang, pasungkod-sungkod ka pa dyan na mayor dyan. Kita mo naga cane na ako,” Duterte told reporters as he showed his walking cane.

(Even if I want to, my body can’t. If you can’t do it anymore, why force it, you want to be mayor walking around with a cane? You can see I’m walking with a cane.)

Duterte has been rarely seen in public since stepping down in the past eighteen months. Last November, Duterte had to be taken to the hospital after slipping in his bathroom.

Rumors of his health and dependence on the painkiller fentanyl had been circulating even during his presidency.

When asked who will possibly be running for the mayoralty race in 2025, as rumors that the rival Nograles family will be seeking the post, Duterte replied “mag-andamay ra ta (Let’s prepare for anything.)

He said at this point, “I don’t want politics anymore”.

The former president said he has accomplished law and order and reduced corruption during his presidency.

“Law and order. Bumaba ‘yang bilang ng NPA. Bumaba yung abuso ng militar, pulis. Bumaba ‘yung corruption (The NPA dwindled. Military and police abuse and corruption dwindled,” Duterte claimed.

Duterte faces a probe by the International Criminal Court for his campaign against illegal drugs which led to the extrajudicial killings of around 6,000 to 20,000 persons with some cases involving police officers.

The former president said he wouldn’t mind if the ICC would pursue its probe. (davaotoday.com)