‘Tried and tested’, why Davao voters prefer local and mini-dynasties

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – In this 2025 local elections, the Davawenyos’ choice for the next leaders of the city come from the camp of two dominant rivals: Duterte and Nograles.

Despite narratives against political dynasties, voters like driver Gerry Benitez and market vendor Maria Sabaldo, told Davao Today that they will vote for either of the dynasty as they believe are “tried and tested”.

Benitez, 41, a jeepney driver since he was 20, had franchise revoked as the city is preparing for High Priority Bus System project set to launch in 2026. He is now working now as a part-time driver for hire while his wife runs a sari-sari store.

Despite the city government’s program that drove Benitez and thousands of drivers out of their livelihood, Benitez remains a staunch supporter of Duterte. He views the bus project as a sign of the city’s progress, crediting the booming local economy because of what he calls “Duterte’s legacy”.

“Lahi man gyud ang pamaagi sa mga Duterte, makita man nato. Kung naa silay nahimo nga sayop asa man ang proof ana kay dire sa Davao ang ilang agi maayo man? (Duterte’s approach is different, you can see that. What proof can you show that there is something wrong when they have run Davao City well?)” Benitez claimed.

But Sabaldo, age 53, sees the same names and faces in every local election making the same promises.

Sabaldo lost her stall in the Agdao Public Market last year after its renovation and reopening. She is now considered an “illegal vendor” making a living as a “laray” or sidewalk vendor outside the market, as stall rentals have jacked up due to the modernization of the market.

The city government came out with concessions, allowing small vendors to set up based on a schedule, and providing aid and employment options to drivers.

Sabaldo said councilors had offered them help but few had delivered. “Katong bago pa, naa may mga politiko nga nakig-istorya pero dili tanan didto nakatabang sa amoa. Ang uban nagpasalig pud pero wala na nagpakita balik, karon na lang kay eleksyon na (At the start, politicians talked to us but not everyone helped. Some of them promised things but never came back, and now it’s another election),” she uttered.

“Dugay na, naanad na” (been like that, used to it )

Despite their hardships due to the city government programs, Benitez and Sabaldo will still vote for the same names.

Both lifelong residents of Davao, they said they have consistently voted for the same political families in every election, saying that these names are “tried and tested,” and perhaps the only choices available.

“Dugay na man pud nako sila nakaila kay mao-mao ra man pud na sila ang mga nanagan kada election. Minsan ang amahan, minsan ang anak. Ang akoa lang, basta dili sila korap, ok ra man (I know them for a long time because they keep vying for the election. If it’s not the father, it’s their children. As long as they are not corrupt, they are okay),” Benitez said.

“Sa akoa, naanad na man gud among pamilya na mao ni nga kandidato ang botohon. Kung kinsa among maduolan, mao gyud among iboto (My family has been voting for these candidates. Whoever we can approach, they get our votes),” Sabaldo added.

Instead of looking at platforms and alternatives, many voters interviewed by Davao Today say they rely on name recall and family legacy. Some even say they will vote for Duterte allies.

“Aw wala man na sa apelyido, naa na sa usay ilang gibuhat. Kung kinsa ang gatabang ug dali duolan (It’s not in the name, it’s in their actions. Whoever is approachable to help us),” said one fruit vendor along Bonifacio Street.

“For me, makita man na despite the same surnames wala man bad issues sa mga politicians here sa Davao so I think despite the surname, track record is very important,” said Grace Chavez, 21.

Old names since the ’80s

While the Dutertes held on to City Hall since 1988 and the Nograles family have ruled Davao’s first district for several years, most candidates in the city’s council and district representatives come from families that have held on the post since the first post-Edsa election in 1988.

From Duterte’s Hugpong party, candidates in the first district include second generations of Acosta, Bonguyan, Braga, Ibuyan, Librado, Militar, and Quitain.

In the Nograles camp are two prominent families, Abelleras in district one and Al-ags in district three, with Bernie Al-ag running as Nograles’ running mate.

Migs Nograles, current PBA Partylist representative, is challenging incumbent Congressman Paolo “Polong” Duterte.

In the second district, political families fielding candidates include Abella, Alejandre, Apostol, Bonguyan, Dayanghirang, Dayap, Dureza, Justol, and Mahipus.

The second district congressional aspirants are Duterte’s grandson Omar, and incumbent Councilor Javi Campos, who comes from the Garcia dynasty that has held the second district congressional post since 1992 starting with the late Manuel Garcia and his children Vincent and Mylene.

In the third district, Duterte ally, the Ungab family maintains its stronghold after edging the Lopez family. Isidro Ungab is seeking re-election while his brother seeks reelection in the city council. Other political clans in the district include the Advincula, Al-ag, Baluran, Dalodo-Ortiz, Principe, Villafuerte, and Zozobrado families.

Few alternatives

The election history in Davao has long been dominated by Hugpong candidates, with minimal challenges from independent contenders. Lacking both funding and political influence, these independents are often dismissed as nuisance candidates or underdogs, despite presenting alternative platforms of governance.

Incumbent councilors and barangay officials aspiring for higher positions have ensured their mass base or “balwarte” to ensure their votes.

In the past, local Bayan Muna candidates attempted to run for the city council but have lost.

Presently, first district congressional candidate Victoria ‘Mags’ Maglana, a long-time NGO worker, has consistently proposed for reforms and solutions to the city’s issues from traffic, flooding to livelihood, yet she continues to struggle to gain widespread support.

Maglana lost to Paolo Duterte in 2022. Now she supports moves to enforce the anti-dynasty law, believing that limiting political clans from holding elective positions would give opportunity for sincere and capable candidates to serve the public.

Shifting mindset

But to vote for alternatives needs a cultural shift, said UP Professor Danilo Arao, convener of the election watchdog Kontra Daya. He pointed out the “tried and tested” narrative is a symptom of the patronage politics that define the Philippine electoral system.

“It’s been happening for a long time. We’ve sometimes lowered our standards to the point where as long as they serve certain political interests, okay na sila. In other words, it’s okay to be corrupt as long as you deliver,” he explained.

For Arao, this mindset must shift to one of “Iba naman” — a call for change. He said current laws have the capacity to prevent political dynasties from expanding, but real progress would require a cultural shift among voters.

“The lesson there is that appropriate electoral reforms can achieve something, but the systemic nature of our problems — including elections — requires changes in voter mindset. That’s where voter education becomes critical,” Arao emphasized.

Arao emphasized the need for drastic constitutional reforms to abolish political dynasties. Like in other countries, he said the Philippines should consider closely monitoring campaign expenditures, including prohibiting the use of personal funds for electoral campaigns.

“What’s most important is the passage of an anti-dynasty law, where political clans are prohibited from continuously holding certain elective positions and treating them as if they own them,” he stressed.

Arao explained that such reforms are necessary to ensure that both poor and wealthy candidates can compete on equal footing, thereby leveling the playing field. Without these measures, he warned, only the “rich and powerful” will continue to dominate elections. (davaotoday.com)