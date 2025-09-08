SLAPPED WITH MUD

SLAPPED IN MUD. Activists in Davao smear mud on Marcos, the Dutertes, Senator Bong Go and contractor Sarah Discaya in a protest in front of the regional office of the Department of Public Works and Highways on Monday. The group blasted these leaders on the issue of corruption and in cornering flood control projects all over the nation./Kath M.Cortez(davaotoday.com)
- Post author:KATH M. CORTEZ
- Post published:September 8, 2025
- Post category:SLIDER
- Post comments:0 Comments
Tags: dpwh, flood control