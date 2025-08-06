Davao SP to discuss Maa flyover project concerns with DPWH

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Sangguniang Panlungsod will be holding a session with agencies and contractors involved in the Maa-Magtuod Flyover Project to address the complaints of Davawenyos that the project is causing heavy traffic.

In a privilege speech, councilor Jessica Bonguyan, chair of the Committee on Public Works and Highways, proposed that the council will invite representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways XI (DPWH), the contractors, and other relevant agencies be invited to present the latest updates on the flyover project.

Bonguyan highlighted the public’s frustration over being stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, which causes commuters to “waste fuel and time, arriving late at work, school, and important appointments.”

“This project, which was meant to be a solution, has now become a source of daily stress and frustration for our community,” she said.

The councilor also took note of a tarpaulin posted along the project which blamed the national government for withholding the project funds that caused the delay of the project. (https://davaotoday.com/headline/maa-flyover-project-not-delayed-by-politics-says-dpwh/)

While the DPWH XI clarified through a statement that the project is fully-funded and cited the road right-of-way issues have stalled the construction. The agency also said the flyover is currently 82.5% complete and targeted its completion by late 2026 or early 2027.

Bonguyan acknowledged the agency’s statement but raised the need on what the city council can do to improve coordination, legal facilitation, or public communication to accelerate the construction.

“People are tired of the gridlock, tired of the silence, and tired of waiting for a project that seems to have no end in sight. This is not just a construction delay; it is a public grievance. It demands truth, transparency, and action,” the councilor said.(davaotoday.com)