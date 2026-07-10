SWEET TRADITIONS. A street vendor prepares taho, a traditional Filipino snack made of warm, silken tofu, arbinal (brown sugar syrup), and sago pearls, for a young customer outside Plaza General Santos. (Photo by Reeham Taib, UP Mindanao Intern) SWEET TRADITIONS Post author: DAVAO TODAY Post published:July 10, 2026 Post category:SLIDER Post comments:0 Comments SWEET TRADITIONS. A street vendor prepares taho, a traditional Filipino snack made of warm, silken tofu, arbinal (brown sugar syrup), and sago pearls, for a young customer outside Plaza General Santos. (Photo by Reeham Taib, UP Mindanao Intern) Related Tags: General Santos Read more articles Previous PostLivelihoods shattered, trauma lingers in Gensan weeks after 7.8 quake You Might Also Like STORY THROUGH DANCE July 17, 2016 TAXPAYERS April 7, 2015 EXERCISING THEIR RIGHT May 13, 2013