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SWEET TRADITIONS. A street vendor prepares taho, a traditional Filipino snack made of warm, silken tofu, arbinal (brown sugar syrup), and sago pearls, for a young customer outside Plaza General Santos. (Photo by Reeham Taib, UP Mindanao Intern)

SWEET TRADITIONS

SWEET TRADITIONS. A street vendor prepares taho, a traditional Filipino snack made of warm, silken tofu, arbinal (brown sugar syrup), and sago pearls, for a young customer outside Plaza General Santos. (Photo by Reeham Taib, UP Mindanao Intern)

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